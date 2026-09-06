Alex Eala Drops True Feelings on Losing to Iva Jovic at US Open

Alex Eala likely experienced mixed emotions on Saturday night following her third-round US Open loss to Iva Jovic, as her disappointment was softened by seeing her best friend reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

The headlining storyline entering the match was a battle between two of women’s tennis’s brightest rising stars — who also happen to be best friends off the court.

After the match Eala was asked whether losing to Jovic softened the blow or made the loss even harder to swallow. The Philippine star dropped her true feelings.

“I don’t think that being friends affects how much we fight on court or how badly we want it,” Eala told reporters after her 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 loss to the higher-seeded Jovic.

“It’s just a part of life,” she continued. “We’re friends, but also professionals.”

Alex Eala Bows Out of US Open

Despite her loss, Eala had every reason to be proud of herself. The southpaw battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the first set to nearly force a tiebreaker, and saved two match points in the deciding set when Jovic was up five games to four. The 21-year-old Eala showed incredible resilience and fight to nearly pull off the victory.

Also worth noting is Eala lost in straight sets in her previous two losses to Jovic earlier this year — at the Roland Garros and the Queen’s Club Championships. This time around, though, she had the match within her grasp, proving her growth as a player.

Eala was asked if she made adjustments to her game to fare better against Jovic.

“I do think I have grown as a player since the last time we played each other,” she said.

“And I definitely think I had my chances in this match. I was able to set myself up for some opportunities, which was great,” she added.

“I’m happy with the match. Of course, there’s disappointment in losing, but I’m trying to see the positive side — the level in this match was really high. It was a really good match, and congrats to Iva for pushing through.”

Iva Jovic Praises Alex Eala

Jovic, who will next face Coco Gauff in the fourth round, returned the favor by praising her friend for pushing her to her limit.

“It took losing my earrings, falling literally flat out on the floor, cuts on my knees, mental breakdowns,” Jovic said of the effort required to beat Eala, via WTA Tour.

“It took literally everything.

“I couldn’t believe what just happened,” she continued. “We were both in the positive with the winners versus unforced errors, so it was just really, really high level. That gives me a lot of confidence, to be able to beat someone who is playing arguably top five tennis right now, with the summer that she’s had.

“I think if I can replicate that, it’s going to be good,” she added, looking ahead to her match against Gauff on Monday.