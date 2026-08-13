Alex Eala Gets Honest About Manny Pacquiao Comparison Before Cincinnati Open

Alex Eala understands the weight of any comparison to Manny Pacquiao.

Long before packed tennis stadiums began sounding like home matches for Eala, the boxing icon was the Filipino athlete who made an entire country stop and watch. Now Eala is generating a similar sense of national anticipation, and she admitted the parallel is flattering during her pre-tournament media availability at the Cincinnati Open.

“He is such a legend and has done so much for us Filipino athletes to pave the way,” Eala said. “The feeling he gave us was great, and my journey can give similar things. It is very flattering.”

Eala’s response carried more appreciation than declaration. The 21-year-old did not place herself on Pacquiao’s level, but she acknowledged the increasingly familiar sight of Filipinos organizing their days — and sacrificing sleep — to follow her matches around the world.

Manny Pacquiao Praised Alex Eala After Historic Win

Pacquiao remains the standard for sporting fame in the Philippines. The former eight-division world champion compiled a 62-8-3 professional record and became one of boxing’s most influential international stars.

At the height of his career, streets across the Philippines famously emptied on fight days as families gathered around televisions. Eala grew up watching those moments and has previously described Pacquiao as the country’s first global sporting figure.

Her own following has swelled with every barrier she has broken.

Filipino flags filled the stands during her run to the Washington Open title and again at the National Bank Open in Toronto. Pacquiao was among those watching when Eala rallied to beat American star Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the Washington final, becoming the first player representing the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level singles title.

“To Alex Eala, congratulations on your victory,” Pacquiao said on social media. “Thank you for bringing honor to our country. We are cheering for you. We are proud of you.”

That endorsement carried added meaning coming from an athlete whose career provided a blueprint for Filipino sporting greatness.

Eala’s rise has also extended beyond results. Her matches have become gathering points for Filipino communities across the tour, often turning neutral venues into unmistakably pro-Eala environments.

When Is Alex Eala’s Next Match?

Eala arrived in Cincinnati after a demanding two-week stretch. She captured the biggest title of her career in Washington before extending her winning streak to seven matches in Toronto.

Belinda Bencic finally stopped that momentum with a 6-4, 6-0 victory in the Toronto round of 16.

The loss did little to erase Eala’s progress. Her Washington championship lifted her to a career-high No. 20 in the WTA rankings and earned her the No. 17 seed at the Cincinnati Open.

Eala received a first-round bye and will make her tournament debut against Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Her exact start time and court assignment have not yet been announced.

Ruse advanced with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 victory over Magda Linette on Court 10. The Romanian converted six of eight break-point opportunities, won 61 of the match’s 102 total points and allowed Linette to hold serve only twice.

Eala, meanwhile, will try to begin another deep run after taking a brief break to recover from her recent workload. A victory could move her toward a possible third-round meeting with two-time Grand Slam finalist Amanda Anisimova.

Pacquiao once carried the expectations of the Philippines into boxing rings around the world. Eala is beginning to feel a similar surge of support on the tennis court.

The comparison may be daunting. For Eala, it is also deeply meaningful.