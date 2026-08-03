Alex Eala: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Eala has turned a historic run at the Mubadala DC Open into another breakthrough moment for Philippine tennis.

The 21-year-old Filipina defeated Zheng Qinwen, Leylah Fernandez, Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka to reach her first WTA 500 final. Her championship match against Jessica Pegula was postponed by rain with Pegula leading 6-4, 1-2.

Before Eala resumes her pursuit of a first WTA Tour title, here are five fast facts about the rising tennis star.

1. Alex Eala Comes From an Athletic Family

Alexandra Maniego Eala was born May 23, 2005, in Quezon City, Philippines.

Her mother, Rosemarie “Rizza” Maniego-Eala, was a competitive swimmer who won a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke at the 1985 Southeast Asian Games. Her father, Mike Eala, is a business executive.

Eala’s older brother, Michael “Miko” Eala, also played competitive tennis. He spent four seasons with Penn State’s men’s tennis program.

“Tennis is in my family,” Eala told the WTA.

2. Her Grandfather Was Her First Tennis Coach

Eala began playing tennis when she was approximately 4 years old. Her grandfather, Roberto Maniego, coached her until she was 13.

She trained alongside Miko every day after school, often on the lone hard court at Valle Verde Country Club. Her grandfather deliberately chose that surface because the shell courts common in the Philippines were rarely found abroad.

Eala credited his demanding approach with establishing the mental strength that now defines her game, according to Town & Country.

3. She Moved to Spain at 13

Eala’s victory at the prestigious Les Petits As junior tournament attracted the attention of the Rafa Nadal Academy. She moved to Manacor, Spain, with her brother in 2018.

The move allowed Eala to combine school with high-level tennis development. She graduated from the academy in 2023, when Iga Swiatek was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

Two years later, Eala defeated Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 during her landmark Miami Open run. The Rafa Nadal Academy said Nadal personally congratulated Eala after the victory.

4. Alex Eala Was a Junior Grand Slam Champion

Eala won three junior Grand Slam titles before establishing herself on the professional tour.

She partnered Priska Madelyn Nugroho to win the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles championship and teamed with Oksana Selekhmeteva for the 2021 French Open doubles title.

Her biggest junior triumph came at the 2022 U.S. Open, where she became the first Filipino player to win a junior Grand Slam singles championship.

The WTA noted that Eala had already become the first player from the Philippines to win a tour-level match by age 17.

5. She Keeps Rewriting Philippine Tennis History

Eala became the first Filipina to enter the WTA’s top 100 after reaching the 2025 Miami semifinals. She later became the first to crack the top 50 and reached a career-high No. 28.

At Wimbledon in 2026, Eala stunned defending champion Swiatek and became the first Filipino player to reach the second week of a Grand Slam. She also owns two WTA 125 titles, including Birmingham in June.

Her Washington run brought another first: No Filipino had previously reached a WTA 500 singles final. Whether she wins or loses against Pegula, Eala’s list of national milestones is still growing.