When Is Alex Eala’s Next Match? Singapore Open Schedule and How to Watch

Alex Eala will open her Singapore Tennis Open campaign against Russia’s Tatiana Prozorova in the round of 16 on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Philippines and Singapore at OCBC Arena. For viewers in the United States, first serve is set for 6:30 a.m. Eastern time and 3:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Eala advanced directly to the second round after receiving a first-round bye as the tournament’s No. 3 seed. The 21-year-old Filipina enters the WTA 500 event ranked No. 18 in the world.

How to Watch Alex Eala’s Next Match

Eala’s match against Prozorova can be streamed through WTA TV, the tour’s official subscription service. Access may vary by country because of regional broadcast restrictions.

Fans can also follow live scores, statistics and match updates through the WTA’s official website and tournament match center. Highlights are typically posted afterward on the WTA’s YouTube channel and social media accounts.

Match: Alex Eala vs. Tatiana Prozorova

Tournament: Singapore Tennis Open

Round: Round of 16

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. Philippine time

Venue: OCBC Arena, Singapore

Live stream: WTA TV, subject to regional availability

The starting time remains subject to change depending on the duration of the matches scheduled earlier in the day.

Eala Feels at Home in Singapore

Eala arrived in Singapore to a reception more commonly reserved for a hometown favorite. Fans surrounded her during a public appearance Wednesday, offering an early indication of the atmosphere awaiting her inside OCBC Arena.

The setting is also familiar. Long before becoming a Top 20 player and WTA champion, Eala regularly traveled to Singapore to compete in junior tournaments.

“I do feel a ton of support, and I feel so at home, you know, being in Southeast Asia,” Eala told the WTA.

“I’ve been competing here for such a long time, ever since I was really young, so it’s nice to be back as a professional.”

That familiarity could help Eala settle into her first match since the US Open, where her run ended with a narrow three-set loss to American teenager Iva Jovic in the third round.

Eala Draws Dangerous Singapore Open Opponent

Prozorova secured her meeting with Eala by surviving a demanding opening-round match against Belgium’s Sofia Costoulas.

The Russian recovered after dropping the opening set and completed a 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2 comeback. She also defeated Costoulas in three sets during the Philippine Women’s Open earlier this year.

Thursday’s encounter will be the first tour-level meeting between Eala and Prozorova. Eala is the clear favorite based on ranking and season-long form, but Prozorova already has one victory on Singapore’s indoor hard courts and will enter with little pressure.

Eala could face former world No. 17 Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals if both players advance.

Singapore marks the beginning of an important Asian swing for Eala, who is also expected to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games in Japan. Her immediate concern, however, is navigating an opening match in front of a crowd determined to make Singapore feel like home.