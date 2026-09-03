Alex Eala’s Next US Open Match: When, Where and How to Watch

Alex Eala’s reward for a near-flawless first-round performance at the US Open is something she has been waiting months for: another shot at Oleksandra Oliynykova.

Eala, the No. 17 seed, will face the Ukrainian in the second round Thursday, Sept. 3, at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The match is scheduled second on court, following Félix Auger-Aliassime’s match against Karen Khachanov, putting Eala’s projected start at approximately 12:40 p.m. ET.

For fans in the Philippines, that translates to roughly 12:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

The start time is only an estimate and could shift depending on the length of the opening match.

The matchup also carries a revenge angle. Oliynykova beat Eala earlier this season in Strasbourg, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, in their only previous meeting.

How to Watch Alex Eala in the United States

Eala’s first-round victory over Mary Stoiana aired on ESPN2, but Thursday’s daytime US Open window belongs to ESPN.

ESPN’s official tournament schedule lists daytime second-round coverage from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN2 is scheduled to take over later in the evening, beginning with “Match Point” at 6 p.m. before primetime coverage.

Because ESPN’s national feed can move between courts, viewers who want to guarantee seeing every point of Eala-Oliynykova should use the ESPN App, which carries dedicated court streams throughout the tournament.

That makes the ESPN App the safest option if another marquee match overlaps with Eala’s second-round appearance.

How to Watch Alex Eala in the Philippines

Filipino fans have multiple ways to follow Eala’s latest Grand Slam run.

The official US Open international broadcast list identifies SPOTV as the tournament rights holder in the Philippines.

The most reliable streaming option is SPOTV NOW, which offers dedicated US Open coverage. The service has offered a ₱599 US Open Season Pass, covering matches through the championship rounds.

SPOTV is also available through Cignal TV, while eligible subscribers can stream through Cignal Play.

For fans who want to make sure they see Eala from first ball to last, SPOTV NOW is the cleaner option because linear television coverage can switch among courts.

Eala Gets Another Shot at Oliynykova

Eala arrives in the second round after routing American qualifier Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She saved all six break points she faced, converted four of eight opportunities and closed the match by winning the final five games.

Oliynykova advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over American wild card Reese Brantmeier.

Their Strasbourg meeting gives both players a useful scouting reference, but Eala believes she has changed considerably since that loss.

“It’s been a couple of months,” Eala said after beating Stoiana. “I think I’ve developed a lot in said months.”

Now she gets an immediate chance to prove it on one of the US Open’s biggest stages.

Match: No. 17 Alex Eala vs. Oleksandra Oliynykova

Round: Second round

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Court: Louis Armstrong Stadium

Projected start: 12:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 a.m. Friday in the Philippines

U.S. TV: ESPN

U.S. streaming: ESPN App

Philippines TV: SPOTV via Cignal

Philippines streaming: SPOTV NOW, Cignal Play