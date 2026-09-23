Alex Eala’s Singapore Open Opponent Makes Bizarre ‘Octopus’ Claim

Tatiana Prozorova needed only one word to describe the challenge Alex Eala presents on a tennis court.

Octopus.

It was an unusual comparison but an unmistakable compliment from the Russian ahead of their round-of-16 match Thursday at the Singapore Tennis Open. Prozorova believes Eala’s speed, reach and ability to create offense from difficult positions make the world No. 18 particularly troublesome.

“She’s very good. I mean, she’s like an octopus, you know,” Prozorova told Daily Tribune in Singapore.

Prozorova explained that Eala moves from side to side, applies constant pressure and can drive the ball with conviction even when stretched into uncomfortable positions. The description captured an increasingly important part of Eala’s rise: Points that appear finished often come back with interest.

The two will meet for the first time at the tour level Thursday at OCBC Arena. Eala received a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed, while Prozorova advanced by defeating Belgium’s Sofia Costoulas 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2.

Prozorova Plans for Eala’s Relentless Defense

Calling Eala an octopus was not an attempt at pre-match mischief. Prozorova was outlining the tactical problem waiting across the net.

Eala’s court coverage shrinks the available space for an opponent. Her left-handed forehand allows her to turn defense into attack quickly, while her balance on the run gives her access to angles many players cannot create from compromised positions.

That combination forces opponents to take risks. Playing safely allows Eala to reset the rally. Going for too much opens the door to unforced errors.

Prozorova acknowledged there is no single obstacle to solve against Eala because the Filipina presents several at once. Her first order of business was straightforward: Study more film and construct a plan.

“So, yeah, I will just see some of her matches later,” Prozorova said.

The challenge will extend beyond the lines. Singapore has a large Filipino community, and Eala has been surrounded by supporters throughout the week. She said the familiar surroundings and Southeast Asian reception have made her feel closer to home.

Alex Eala Enters Singapore Open as Heavy Favorite

Eala will be expected to advance based on the considerable gap in ranking and recent results. She arrived in Singapore at No. 18 after a season that included her breakthrough WTA 500 championship at the DC Open and deep runs at several premier tournaments.

Prozorova, however, has already demonstrated her willingness to stay in a fight. She recovered from losing the first set against Costoulas and survived a second-set tiebreak before pulling away in the deciding set.

The Russian will need the same resolve against Eala, only with a smaller margin for error.

A victory would send Eala into a quarterfinal against China’s Wang Xinyu, who overwhelmed Donna Vekic 6-1, 6-2. Eala’s path also became less imposing when second-seeded Amanda Anisimova withdrew because of a left wrist injury.

First, though, Eala must get past an opponent who has studied her movement and arrived at a memorable conclusion.

Beating the Filipina may require finding a way around all eight arms.