Alex Michelsen’s Mysterious Girlfriend Draws Attention at US Open

Alex Michelsen is having a career run at the 2026 US Open. After the unseeded American defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-4, he advanced to the first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Michelsen’s victory set up an all-American showdown against Frances Tiafoe on September 8. While Tiafoe, the No. 11 seed competing in his fourth career US Open quarterfinal, is favored to win, Michelsen is the only male competitor yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows. The 22-year-old is 0-2 against Tiafoe in his career.

However, Michelson’s coach, Kristof Vliegen, is not surprised by his success at Flushing Meadows. “All year long he has had his level on. But the biggest wins, they were not there,” Vliegen said, the ATP Tour reported. “So I think his level all year long has been really good.”

“He kept on working, he kept on doing the right things all the time,” Vliegen added. “So for him as an American, to play in the Open — [to not] lose a set and you’re in the quarterfinals — for him, it’s really big.”

Cheering on Michelsen against Tiafoe, his girlfriend, Caroline. While not much is known about Caroline, he spoke about her support last year.

Alex Michelsen Said Life Is ‘So Much Better’ When His Girlfriend, Caroline, Joins Him on Tour

During his run at the 2025 Australian Open, Michelsen shared a rare glimpse into his personal life. He spoke about how his girlfriend, Caroline, joined him in Auckland for the Grand Slam.

“We’ve been spending a lot of quality time together because I didn’t see her for about six weeks before this,” he told the ATP Tour. “So, I’ve been spending a lot of time with her. We’ll just chill out, watch the matches. It’s a lot more fun to have company in the room. I like being alone, but it’s so much better to have her company with me.”

“Support is big. At first, I played a lot of Challengers. I went to a lot of places by myself. I had my first ATP final at 18. I was by myself. But having the support is crucial. I realize when you’re just going week to week, different city, you need people. You need good people there to support you.”

Alex Michelsen Also Has the Support of His Parents, Sondra and Erik Michelsen, After Skipping College

Michelsen’s biggest cheerleaders also include his parents, Sondra and Erik, and older brother, Jake. While his parents wanted him to go to college after earning a scholarship to the University of Georgia, he joined the ATP Tour instead.

Sondra, who played tennis at San Diego State, told USTA per People, “I wanted him to go to college because it was so much fun. Traveling and being with your teammates and the football games and parties. It’s a good way to grow up a little, too.”

However, her son “was already No. 140 in the world,” she added. “And there wasn’t one college player at that time even close to that.”

Michelsen’s parents also rarely watch from inside the stadium. “He doesn’t really like us going too much because he says he worries about us too much,” Sondra said. However, she’s at Arthur Ashe Stadium for his match against Tiafoe.