Frances Tiafoe Calls Out Girlfriend for ‘Stupid’ Post at US Open

Frances Tiafoe advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open after defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6) at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 28-year-old is unbeatable at the second-biggest court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, as he’s now 10-0 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“It’s an out-of-body experience, no question,” Tiafoe said of his run at Flushing Meadows in front of a home crowd that loves him.

“There’s no real explaining that type of feeling. It’s like you’re not even touching the ground at one point. The energy is so high, and it seems like the level of play matches that. At the end of the [third-set] breaker, every point was just stupid.

“They get excited. I’m amped up. This is a fun time regardless. In tennis, there’s only one winner, but you feel like the game won it sometimes. It’s pretty cool.”

Next up, he takes on fellow American Alex Michelsen at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Cheering him on along with 27,000 other fans at the main court is his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield.

While the pressure of winning their first career Grand Slam can stress players out, Broomfield, who’s dated Tiafoe since 2015, is making sure he stays loose.

Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, Trolled Him for Playing 5-Hour Matches While She Makes Videos

Broomfield, a former NCAA doubles champion turned influencer, has been extremely busy at the US Open. She hosted a star-studded Ayan’s Aces event with Cadillac before serving up another community event with Eos.

The content creator shared a hilarious glimpse of her life with Tiafoe during the US Open in a video one day before his match against Michelsen.

She captioned a video of herself lying in bed while Tiafoe heads off with his racket to compete, “saying goodbye to my man knowing he has to play at the us open for five hours meanwhile i have a 45 second cutesy grwm to edit.”

The post racked up over 40,000 likes on Instagram. Tiafoe commented, “You stupid as hell 😂😂😂😂.”

Tiafoe, who had lost six of seven matches against Medvedev heading into the fourth round, defeated him in two hours and 57 minutes. As for Broomfield, she posted her latest brand deal video with Chase before Tiafoe’s match against Michelsen.

Frances Tiafoe Believes Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield Is ‘The Key’ to His Success

Before this season started, Tiafoe made it clear that Broomfield played an essential role in his life — on and off the court.

“The key to a very successful man, I think it’s a lot of things. But I think number one is a strong woman in your corner,” Tiafoe told ATPTour.com in February.

“A lot of times, it’ll just ground you… And I think a lot of times, when you don’t have that because you’re all over the map, they can be detail oriented, they kind of paint the picture for you, help guide you to somewhere you’re trying to go. Sometimes they believe in you more than you believe in yourself. And that’s helped me a lot, so shout out to her.”

And with her tennis background, she provides the best support. “It’s nice to come home and vent and be like, ‘Man, the match, what do you think?’ Because it’s hard. This sport, it’s hard to really understand it if you’re not really in it. And obviously the lifestyle.

“So she’s been critical not only for my career, but for my life. She’s so solid. She’s been there for me for so many years, and happy to have her, very important.”