Photo of Alexander Zverev’s Daughter, Girlfriend Emerges Before Wimbledon

Alexander “Sascha” Zverev punched his ticket to his first career Wimbledon 2026 men’s final after defeating Great Britain’s hometown favorite, Arthur Fery, in straight sets.

Zverev took down Fery 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4, in just two hours and 14 minutes. In order to win his second consecutive Grand Slam title and hoist the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy, Zverev must defeat Jannik Sinner on July 12.

Taking down the world No. 1 player will be an uphill battle as Zverev is 0-9 against Sinner since 2024. However, the German star, who’s never gone past the fourth round in London, is on a roll.

“It is amazing. This Grand Slam has always been the one I have really struggled with and now I am in the final at Wimbledon,” Zverev said. “I am incredibly happy. Incredibly proud of the team and everyone involved and we have one match to go on Sunday.”

If the 29-year-old defeats Sinner, he’ll become the seventh man in the Open Era to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year. He’d become the first man in the Open Era to win a second career Grand Slam title immediately after his first win.

Cheering Zverev on to make history, his longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla. Zverev and the German model celebrated their five-year anniversary in April.

Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, Watched the Tennis Star Play With His Daughter, Mayla

Zverev previously dated Brenda Patea, with whom he shares a daughter, Mayla, 5. The couple met in 2019 and broke up in 2020. Before competing at Wimbledon, Zverev’s girlfriend, daughter Mayla, and his grandmother, Natalia Fateeva, shared a box at the Terra Wortmann Open, which takes place in the tennis star’s home country.

“She’s with me quite often these days,” Zverev told reporters at the tournament, where he lost to Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. “It’s special, of course, but it’s nothing new. She’s been to half the tournaments this year, probably. She’s probably a bit more in the spotlight here because the hotel is right next to the venue and she’s seen more often.

“But that’s obviously something very, very nice for me. I’m always happy when that’s the case. But I think it’s slowly becoming the norm, and the support always helps me.”

Fans hope to see Mayla at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday, along with Thomalla. Zverev’s grandmother, however, is not in London for his first Wimbledon final. She holds a Russian passport and has already exceeded her 90-day visa limit, Zverev told reporters.

Alexander Zverev & Ex-Girlfriend Brenda Patea Settled Out of Court Following Accusations of Physical Abuse

Following their split, Patea accused Zverev of physical abuse, but they “reached an out-of-court settlement,” DW News’ Jonathan Crane reported in June 2024.

Patea accused Zverev of strangling her at the model’s Berlin apartment building in May 2020. The Berlin court’s presiding judge, Barbara Lüders, announced proceedings were “discontinued” without a verdict, Crane reported.

Katharina Dierlamm, one of Zverev’s criminal defense lawyers, told the court, “We are happy that an agreement has been reached. This is for the good of the child that they have together, so it has the chance to grow up without conflict.”

Kristin Hartmann, one of Patea’s lawyers, confirmed to DW News, “We applied for the settlement. The daughter was really suffering. So now they can both look to the future and get on with their lives. We ended this deal with [the feeling] that people should stop throwing things at each other.” Crane noted that “under the agreement, there is no admission of guilt by Zverev.”