Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Stands Out in Hot Pink Amid Wimbledon

Alexander Zverev’s hot streak continues at Wimbledon 2026. After defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, Zverev faces Arthur Fery on July 10.

Zverev, who had lost his past seven matches against Fritz, got a confidence boost after finally defeating the American star. Looking to win his second-ever Grand Slam title after winning the French Open last month, “It’s a dream come true to finally play well at Wimbledon,” Zverev said.

“I hope to play two more matches here. We’ll see how that goes, but for now extremely happy to be in a semifinal and especially [winning] against Taylor, who I haven’t beat for two years. I knew I had to play a flawless match, a perfect match, and I think I did that.”

Zverev, who’s never won a title on grass, will have the bulk of the crowd cheering against him as he takes on the British star on Friday. However, the No. 2 seed will have the support of his longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla.

While Thomalla continues to keep a low profile during Wimbledon, she immediately stands out in the most recent photo she posted on Instagram.

Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, Is Easy to Spot in a Group Photo

In a celebratory group photo, the German “Are You the One?” host stands out in hot pink in the second row. She captioned the post, “Am Ende sind wir alle einfach dieselbe WhatsApp-Gruppe. 📺,” which translates to “In the end, we are all in just the same WhatsApp group.”

Fans hope to see Thomalla at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club when he takes on Fery on Friday. While rumors swirled that Zverev and Thomalla called it quits during the Australian Open last year, they are still going strong. Thomalla and Zverev celebrated their 5th anniversary on the tennis star’s birthday in April.

Following his French Open victory, Thomalla proudly announced that they had added a new dog to the family. They are now the parents of two mini dachshunds, Buba and Mischka.

Alexander Zverev Expects a ‘Great’ Atmosphere Against Arthur Fery at Wimbledon

The 29-year-old tennis star is mentally prepared for a rowdy crowd at Center Court for his match against Fery. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere,” Zverev said. “Of course, I know that 99% of the people will be cheering for him. But I also enjoy those kind of atmospheres. I enjoy when the energy is very high.”

Fery, who’s unranked, is having a fariy tale run at Wimbledon. He punched his ticket to the semifinal after sending Flavio Cobolli (No. 9) home. “I watched that match,” Zverev said. “I was very impressed back then already. He has a very clean technique and very clean groundstrokes.”