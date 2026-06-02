Salma Hayek Deletes Photo With Alexander Zverev at French Open

Alexander Zverev is the top-seeded male still in competition at the 2026 French Open following the early exits of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

After defeating Jesper de Jong 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-1 in the fourth round, he’ll face Rafael Jodar in the quarterfinals on June 1. While Zverev looks to win his first career Grand Slam and hoist the Coupe des Mousquetaires, he knows it won’t be easy to get past Jodar.

“He’s a very young player, incredibly talented,” Zverev said of the 19-year-old Spaniard. “He’s come on the scene this clay-court season, from being ranked outside the Top 100 to now being almost Top 20, within two months. So he’s playing incredible tennis and it’s going to be a very difficult challenge, but I have to trust myself and I’ll be ready for it.”

While Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, has kept a noticeably low profile during his run in Paris, the 29-year-old has some famous friends cheering him on.

Salma Hayek Posted and Deleted a Picture With Alexander Zverev on Instagram

Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, attended Zverev’s fourth-round match against de Jong on May 31. After the German star won in straight sets, Hayek congratulated him with a post on Instagram. She posted a selfie with the tennis player and wrote, “At @rolandgarros Garros with my husband. It was so exciting to watch @alexzverev123 win! 🎾🎾🎾.”

While the post is still up on Facebook, she deleted the post on Instagram on June 1, which did not go unnoticed by fans. A screenshot of the deleted post emerged on X.

One person posted on X, ‘Of course she did doesn’t she have a Charity that supports DV victims?!?! 😬🤔😎.” Another person wrote a post that translated in English to, “Salma!! What the devil??🤮.”

Zverev remains a polarizing figure for many fans due to past allegations of physical abuse toward two ex-girlfriends.

Alexander Zverev Shares a Daughter With Ex-Girlfriend Brenda Patea, the Former Couple Settled Out of Court Following Accusations of Physical Abuse

Zverev previously dated Brenda Patea, with whom he shares a daughter. Patea accused Zverev of physical abuse but they “reached an out-of-court settlement,” DW News’ Jonathan Crane reported in June 2024

Patea accused Zverev of strangling her at the model’s Berlin apartment building in May 2020. The Berlin court’s presiding judge, Barbara Lüders, announced proceedings were “discontinued” without a verdict, Crane reported.

Katharina Dierlamm, one of Zverev’s criminal defense lawyers, told the court, “We are happy that an agreement has been reached. This is for the good of the child that they have together, so it has the chance to grow up without conflict.”

Kristin Hartmann, one of Patea’s lawyers, confirmed to DW News, “We applied for the settlement. The daughter was really suffering. So now they can both look to the future and get on with their lives. We ended this deal with [the feeling] that people should stop throwing things at each other.” Crane noted that “under the agreement, there is no admission of guilt by Zverev.”

Former Tennis Player Olya Sharypova Accused Alexander Zverev of Domestic Violence

Olya Sharypova, another ex-girlfriend of Zverev, accused him of physical abuse in 2020. “Sharypova described multiple instances of violence, including Zverev allegedly punching her in the face, as well as smothering her with a pillow as she struggled to breathe. She said she feared for her life,” ESPN reported.

The former tennis player “did not go to the police,” ESPN reported, “but the ATP hired an outside firm to look into her claims. After a 15-month investigation, which included interviews with Sharypova, Zverev and 24 others, the ATP announced on Jan. 31, 2023, that it would not be punishing Zverev as there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations. The ATP did not publish a full report of its findings.”

Zverev shared in a statement, “From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence and denied the baseless allegations made against me. I welcomed and fully cooperated with the ATP’s investigation and am grateful for the organization’s time and attention in this matter.”