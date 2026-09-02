Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Turns Heads Before US Open 1st Round Match

No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev will face Italian Lorenzo Sonego in his opening-round match at the US Open on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match, Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, turned heads with an announcement on her Instagram feed. Rocking a baby blue beach outfit, Thomalla unveiled new details regarding the reality TV dating show, “Are You The One?”

Although Thomalla shared the post on Sunday, nearly 48 hours before Zverev’s US Open opener, she is currently in New York to support her boyfriend. The New York Post’s Grant Young offered additional details.

“While this post might make it seem like Thomalla isn’t in New York right now, she has actually wrapped filming for the [reality] show and posted several photos of her exploring the Big Apple with Zverev over the weekend,” wrote Young.

“Thus, it’s safe to assume she’ll be a spectator in the crowd when he faces Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the US Open Tuesday evening.”

Can Alexander Zverev US Open?

The stars may be aligning for Zverev to capture his second career major after his French Open victory earlier this year.

After World No. 1 Jannik Sinner (knee) pulled out of the event with an injury, Arthur Fils and Novak Djokovic suffered shocking first-round upsets earlier this week. Furthermore, No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz is returning from a four-month layoff after sustaining a career-threatening wrist injury, and may not be ready to successfully defend his title at Flushing Meadows. As such, Zverev may have the golden opportunity to win his first US Open title and add to his growing legacy.

Zverev, though, is approaching the event with an underdog mentality, given that he suffered early exits Montreal and Cincinnati in the lead up to New York.

“I feel like I have [played very well] after the French Open, and then I haven’t done it in the last two tournaments,” Zverev said, via ATP Tour. “But I definitely feel like my game has been coming back, and it’s been better and better every practice session that I’ve had. I hope I can show my best tennis here again.”

Alexander Zverev: Top Seed

The German is also not placing too much emphasis on being the top seed at a major event for the first time in his career.

“I think [being] seeded is nice, and being a seed is a great show that you’ve been playing well,” he stressed.

“The most important thing is whose name is at the end of the draw and who is still here in two weeks’ time. That’s the main goal for everybody who is in the draw.

“I feel like I’m one of the 128 players that are favourites in the draw.”

Zverev could be on a final collision course against defending champion Alcaraz if both men can survive the two-week gauntlet at Flushing Meadows.