Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Announces Personal News Before Wimbledon

Alexander “Sascha” Zverev finally won his first career Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open. Now, he looks to add another trophy to his mantle at Wimbledon.

After defeating Marcox Giron in straight sets, Zverev, the No. 2 seed, takes on Jiri Lehecka (No. 13) in the Round of 16 on July 6. The 29-year-old German star has never moved past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

“I’m playing a lot better than I have done the previous years ⁠here at Wimbledon,” he told reporters. “Of course winning the French Open helps with confidence. I think anybody would always sign up to ⁠come to ‌Wimbledon as the French Open champion, right?

“For ⁠me, I feel like this year for some ‌reason the tournament is kind of just getting started.”

“I have a very tough challenge ahead of me in the Round of 16 against Jiri Lehecka. He has been playing fantastic tennis so far, and he is a player who can hit through the court. He serves big and takes the ball early, so I know it’s going to be a battle.”

Cheering Zverev on at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, his longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla. Before heading to London, the German “Are You the One?” host shared some exciting family news with the world.

Alexander Zverev & His Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Added to the Family, Got a Second Dog

Following Zverev’s breakthrough win in Paris, the couple celebrated by getting another dog. Thomalla announced the exciting news on Instagram before Wimbledon and wrote, “Because one Dachshund is never enough 🐶🐶😍.” They named the dog Buba. They lovingly call him “Bubi.”

The couple is already parents to Mischka, who has their own Instagram account with over 32,000 followers. That account now serves as a home to both dogs, as the profile now reads, “🐾 Brothers for Life. 🤎 Little family, big Hearts.”

Thomalla and Zverev bring their two pups everywhere, and fans can expect to see them show up in London at some point.

Zverev and his girlfriend celebrated their 5th anniversary on the tennis star’s 29th birthday in April. The model posted a carousel of photos of Zverev asleep with Mischka and joked, “Happy Birthday my love ❤️ Thank you for these 5 THRILLING years 😂🫶🏼.”

Sophia Thomalla Is ‘So Proud’ of Alexander Zverev

After Zverev clinched his maiden title last month, Thomalla posted the ATP Tour’s announcement on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Er hat es!!!” with a series of red heart emojis. Her message in German translates to English, “He did it!!!”

She also posted Roland Garros’ championship post with a heart and a gold cup. In the next post, the model announced she’s on her way to France. She shared a selfie on a train and wrote, “Paris calling!!”

The couple’s dog, Mishka, was on the court to celebrate Zverev’s win. Thomalla posted on Mishka’s Instagram Stories a photo of Zverev and wrote, “Proud.”

She later posted a sweet tribute to Zverev on her own Instagram page. She wrote, “No words will ever be enough for how proud I am of you. You dreamed it, worked hard for it, and now you’re a Grand Slam Champion 🏆❤️.