Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Shares Exciting News After French Open Win

Alexander “Sascha” Zverev finally won his first career Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open. While Italian Flavio Cobolli pushed the 29-year-old to five sets, Zverev won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

After finally hoisting the Coupe des Mousquetaires on June 7, he shared an emotional message with the crowd at Roland Garros.

“This sport is so special to me in so many ways,” he said. “I’ve had the best moment of my life on this court, I’ve had the worst moment of my life on these courts. I was laying in that corner over there four years ago with seven broken ligaments and two fractured bones, I lost a Grand Slam final here two years ago.”

“But now, finally, it’s a happy end. I really felt like the crowd was pushing me throughout the entire two weeks and without you guys I definitely would’ve not won the tournament, so thanks you very much.”

Missing from the crowd in Paris, however, was his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla. While Thomalla kept an extremely low profile throughout the tournament, only sharing subtle messages through their dog Mishka’s Instagram account, she shared exciting news after Zverev won.

Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, Hopped on a Train to Paris to Celebrate

After Zverev clinched the title, Thomalla posted the ATP Tour’s announcement on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Er hat es!!!” with a series of red heart emojis. Her message in German translates to English, “He did it!!!”

She also posted Roland Garros’ championship post with a heart and a gold cup. In the next post, the German “Are You the One?” reality show host announced she’s on her way to France. She shared a selfie on a train and wrote, “Paris calling!!”

The couple’s dog, Mishka, was on the court to celebrate Zverev’s win. Thomalla posted on Mishka’s Instagram Stories a photo of Zverev and wrote, “Proud.”

Thomalla and Zverev celebrated their 5th anniversary on the tennis star’s 29th birthday in April. The model posted a carousel of photos of Zverev asleep with their dog, Mischka, and joked, “Happy Birthday my love ❤️ Thank you for these 5 THRILLING years 😂🫶🏼.”

Alexander Zverev Thanked His Family & Team After Winning His Maiden Grand Slam Title

While soaking in the glory at Phillipe-Chatrier, Zverev thanks his coach and dad, Alex Zverev Sr.

“I have my father, I can’t get rid of him. He’s been there for 29 years,” he said. “I have my brother [Mikhail], also 29 years, can’t get rid of him either.”

He then focused on his team, “We’ve been through injuries. We’ve been through heartbreak. We’ve been through losses,” he said. “We’ve been losers at times in the important moments. But at the end of the day, we’re grand slam champions now, and that’s what counts.”