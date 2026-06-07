Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sophia Sends Discreet Message at French Open

Alexander Zverev is looking to win his first career Grand Slam at the 2026 French Open. In order to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires on June 7, Zverev must defeat Flavio Cobolli.

Zverev, the No. 2 seed, is the more experienced player as this marks his fourth career Grand Slam final. Cobolli, the No. 10 seed, has never made it past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. While opponents, the German star is actually friends with Cobolli.

“For me, he’s just a nice person,” Zverev told reporters of the 24-year-old Italian. “He has a good heart. He’s extremely funny if you get to know him.”

“The only thing I can control is that I play good tennis,” Zverev continued. “I mean, I will try to show my level. I will try to do the right things. That’s the only thing that matters to me.”

While Zverev may not be the most popular player, he’s faced two separate allegations of domestic violence, cheering him on to win at Roland Garros is his longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla.

Thomalla has kept a very low profile during the tournament, however, she continues to show support in sweet, subtle ways.

Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, Showed Love Through Their Dog’s Instagram Account

While Thomalla rarely posts about Zverev on Instagram, where the German “Are You the One?” reality TV host has 1.4 million followers, she does post messages via their dog Mishka’s account.

After Zverev punched his ticket to the semifinal, he posted a carousel of photos on Instagram and wrote, “Final 4️⃣ ⚡️⚡️⚡️ @rolandgarros.” Mishka commented, “Papa ❤️.”

Mishka is in Paris with the 29-year-old tennis star, as Zverev and his pup checked into Hotel de Berri together last week. While the model has not yet been spotted at the tournament, fans hope to see her in Zverev’s box at Phillipe-Chatrier on Sunday.

While rumors swirled that Zverev and Thomalla called it quits during the Australian Open last year, they are going strong. Thomalla and Zverev celebrated their 5th anniversary on the tennis star’s 29th birthday in April.

Thomalla posted a carousel of photos of Zverev asleep with their dog, Mischka, and joked, “Happy Birthday my love ❤️ Thank you for these 5 THRILLING years 😂🫶🏼.”

Alexander Zverev Faced Backlash for His Comments About Athletes at the French Open

After defeating Jakub Mensik in four sets in the semifinals, Zverev was asked what he thinks about when announcers call their names to the court.

“Pure emptiness. There’s absolutely nothing in my head. To be honest though, we’re athletes. Very few of us have anything in our head,” he answered.

While Zverev was trying to make a joke, it didn’t land with everyone, especially Alize Cornet. “The uselessness of this statement, the former French tennis player said. “Saying that athletes have nothing in their skulls. Let him speak for himself, but don’t lump us all into the same bag. It’s a huge lack of respect for the players and for the athletes.