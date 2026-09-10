Aryna Sabalenka Shares Family News With Fiancé Amid US Open

Aryna Sabalenka moved another step closer to winning a three-peat at the 2026 US Open after an impressive comeback win to defeat Linda Noskova 7-6(1) 3-6 7-6(7).

Sabalenka enters her sixth consecutive semifinal at Flushing Meadows where she’ll face a familiar opponent, top-ranked American Jessica Pegula. The Belarusian star ended Pegula’s dreams of winning her first Grand Slam in 2024 and eliminated her in the semifinals last year.

While Sabalenka may have lost her World No. 1 ranking to Elena Rybakina, a position she held for 99 consecutive weeks, she’s keeping her eye on the main prize — a third consecutive title.

“Yes, I’ll be more than happy. I don’t mind. Three-peat sounds great,” she said of no longer being No. 1 but winning another Grand Slam in New York.

“I’m just super happy that I put myself in the position where I have chance to go for three-peat, even though I’m still far away from that,” she told reporters. “What I learned from Australia is it’s really important to shut down all of the noises and having that on the back of your mind. It’s nothing wrong about that, just as long as you’re focusing on yourself, as long as you’re ready to fight, basically.”

Cheering on Sabalaneka to notch her 19th consecutive win at the US Open, her fiancé, Georgios Frangulis. Sabalenka’s future husband is always by her side at Grand Slams, and even vlogs his experience throughout the week.

Aryna Sabalenka Plans to Have Kids With Fiancé Georgios Frangulis in 4 Years

Sabalenka spoke about the couple’s wedding plans amid her run at Flushing Meadows. The target date is September 2027, after next year’s US Open, where she may be competing for a four-peat.

But the 28-year-old has another goal, and that’s to become a mom. And she told TIME magazine that she’s ready to start a family once she’s 32 years old. However, she also knows the old Yiddish adage: Man plans, God laughs.

“That’s what ideally I want,” she says of having kids with Frangulis in four years. “But whatever life’s going to bring, I’m ready for it.”

Aryna Sabalenka’s Coach Says Georgios Frangulis Always Asks What He Can Do To Help

While the CEO of Oakberry receives backlash for always being at Sabalenka’s matches and ignoring his business, he claps back at the haters. Frangulis takes meetings and travels for work between matches.

“He was really supportive and really helpful for the team,” Anton Dubrov, Sabalenka’s coach, told TIME. “He was always asking us, ‘What do you think, guys? Should I be at practice? Should I be at the matches?’ Sometimes relationships can be not helpful. But he was asking, ‘What do you think would be the best for her?’”

Before proposing to Sabalenka with a massive engagement ring on March 3, he first met the tennis star when she became an ambassador for Oakberry in the fall of 2023.

Not only did his company bring him great financial success, but it also helped him meet the love of his life. Frangulis told Vogue that “they were somewhere ‘in between’ business colleagues and romantic partners” by March 2024. Now, they’re inseparable.