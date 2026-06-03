Aryna Sabalenka’s Fiancé Georgios Shares $2 Million News Amid French Open

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 French Open after taking down Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka in the first women’s night match since 2023.

Sabalenka defeated Osaka 7-5,6-3, in just 87 minutes, marking her third win over the four-time Grand Slam champion in the past three months. Next up, Sabalenka faces Diana Shnaider on June 3.

With so many top players out, the Belarusian star is the only woman left in competition who’s appeared in a major final. However, Sabalenka, who’s looking to win her first career title in Paris, is not focused on other players.

“I’m not really overthinking. I was able to separate myself from what’s going on this year at Roland Garros,” she told reporters.

“I have been around. Anything can happen. That’s tennis. That’s sport, you know? I’m just trying once again to be focused on myself and make sure that when I’m there competing I’m bringing my best level that I have, and I’m there, I’m fighting, and I’m doing everything I can to get this trophy.”

Sabalenka’s No. 1 fan and fiancé, Georgios Frangulis, is cheering her on at Roland Garros. During the tournament, Frangulis, who co-founded Oakberry, shared some exciting news about his ever-growing acai company.

Aryna Sabalenka’s Fiancé Georgios Frangulis Spent at Least $2 Million to Become an F1 Sponsor

Frangulis proudly gushed over Oakberry becoming an F1 sponsor during the Miami Open earlier this year. In a recent interview, he discussed just how expensive that type of venture costs.

“Every brand that you see on a car, they’re sponsoring that specific team,” Frangulis explained on the Invigorate Your Business Podcast. “We moved to Alpine, the former Renault team, two years ago. So, basically, the negotiation is like, this is my budget. And then you try to find the best spot in the car. We have to be effective.”

“In F1, nothing is less than $2 million a year. But when you do the math, and you divide $2 million, let’s say, by the number of countries I have to tap and the number of races that I have throughout the year. If you do the reverse, I’m spending maybe $2,000 per country, per weekend, to be on an F1 car.”

Georgios Frangulis First Met Aryna Sabalenka After She Became an Ambassador for His Company

Before proposing to SSabalenka with a massive engagement ring on March 3, he first met the tennis when she became an ambassador for Oakberry in fall of 2023.

Not only did his company bring him great financial success, it also helped meet the love of his life. Frangulis told Vogue “they were somewhere ‘in between’ business colleagues and romantic partners” by March 2024. Now, they’re inseparable. He bases his travel around Sabalenka’s tournament schedule and while Frangulis receives backlash for always being at her matches and ignoring his business, he claps back against the haters.