Aryna Sabalenka’s Recently Deceased Father, Sergey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the top-ranked women’s tennis players on the planet. Sadly, she suffered a terrible tragedy with the death of her father, Sergey Sabalenka. Sergey was never a tennis player, but was pursuing a hockey career when a car accident ended that dream early. Sadly, Sergey passed away in November 2019.

As Aryna prepares for the U.S. Open Women’s Final, here is what you need to know about Sergey:

1. Sergey Sabalenka’s Hockey Career Came To An Abrupt End

Sergey was not a natural tennis player. He pursued a hockey career in Belarus before his dream was cut short.

He was involved in a car accident at the age of 19. This cut his hockey career short; however, Aryna would inherit his natural athleticism.

According to People.com, “Aryna inherited her athleticism from her father, who was a successful Belarusian ice hockey player. Though the tennis pro told Flaunt Magazine that she also got his determination and persistence, what she really hoped to embody was his cheery disposition.”

2. Sergey Introduced Aryna To the Sport Of Tennis

Getty BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 02: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates victory after her match against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during day five of the 2025 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 02, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

When Aryna was very young, she was driving around with her dad, Sergey, when they spotted some empty tennis courts.

Aryna recounted the story to First Post, “One day, my dad was just driving me somewhere in the car, and on the way he saw tennis courts. So he took me to the courts. I really liked it and enjoyed it, and that’s how it was. That’s how it started.”

“She began training at the National Tennis Academy in Minsk in 2014, started competing at the junior level in 2015, and one could say the rest is history.”

3. Sergey Passed Away Tragically In 2019

Despite introducing his daughter to the sport that would become the source of her fame, Sergey met a tragic end.

Sergey died at age 43. Tennis World USA reports that the cause of death was never confirmed.

“In 2019, Sergey Sabalenka was just 43 when he suddenly died,” the outlet wrote. “The cause of his death was never officially revealed, but certain reports suggested that he died from meningitis. At the time of her father’s death, Sabalenka was just 21 and widely regarded as one of the most promising players of the game.”

4. Aryna Has Honored Her Father’s Memory

Getty MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 27: Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after the the Women’s Singles Final match between Qinwen Zheng of China and Aryna Sabalenka during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aryna and Sergey bonded over tennis, to the point that they shared a goal.

In 2024, Aryna reflected on that goal after winning the 2024 Australian Open, “I lost my father four years ago. We had one dream: that before 25, I will win a couple of Grand Slams. I think if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here.”

“After I lost my father, it’s always been my goal to put our family name in the history of tennis.”

The wedding date of Sergey and Yulia (Aryna’s mother) is unknown.

Aryna was born in May 1998, and her sister, Tonechka, was born 11 years later. Tonechka was born in February 2009.

While Aryna’s parents’ wedding date is not common knowledge, her rise to fame out of the ashes of tragedy certainly is.