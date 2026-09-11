Aryna Sabalenka Sends Classy Message to US Open Crowd After Beating Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka could hear Arthur Ashe Stadium pulling for Jessica Pegula. She could feel frustration building, too, as another American tried to interrupt her reign in New York.

Sabalenka answered both with the overwhelming tennis that has made the US Open feel increasingly like her territory.

The two-time defending champion defeated Pegula 7-5, 6-2 on Thursday night, advancing to her fourth consecutive US Open final and moving within one victory of the tournament’s first women’s singles three-peat since Serena Williams completed hers in 2014.

“I was so desperate for the win. I wanted it badly,” Sabalenka said after the match.

Pegula carried the natural support of the New York crowd. The Buffalo native is the daughter of billionaire sports owners Terry and Kim Pegula, whose holdings include the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among the spectators inside Ashe.

Sabalenka knew where the crowd’s allegiance rested. She also wanted the spectators to know how much she appreciated the way they treated her.

“Honestly, guys, you’re the best,” Sabalenka said, turning toward the stands. “Your respect for me is priceless, and I really appreciate that. I know that you wanted her to win. It’s obvious. But thank you for being so respectful to me.”

Aryna Sabalenka Survives Frustrating Start

The straight-sets score obscured how uncomfortable Sabalenka looked during the opening set.

Pegula played clean, controlled tennis early, redirecting Sabalenka’s pace and forcing the defending champion to hit extra balls. Sabalenka struck her racket against the court after double-faulting in the ninth game and threw it down again after Pegula held for 5-5.

The release appeared to settle her.

Sabalenka held at love for 6-5, then broke Pegula without dropping a point to secure the opening set. She carried that momentum into the second, breaking for a 3-1 advantage with a forehand winner before pulling away.

The match lasted 80 minutes. Sabalenka finished with 29 winners and seven aces, closing the semifinal with an unreturnable shot.

“No complaints,” Sabalenka said. “I’m just super happy that I was able to pull out such tennis.

“Last match I played against Jessica, it was almost impossible for me to get the win, so I’m super happy that I was able to play such tennis in front of you all. Thank you for that.”

Pegula had beaten Sabalenka in two of their previous three meetings, most recently defeating her in three sets in the Berlin semifinals in June. She also pushed Sabalenka to three sets in the 2025 US Open semifinals after losing their 2024 championship match 7-5, 7-5.

US Open Title Matters More Than No. 1

Sabalenka entered Thursday knowing Elena Rybakina would replace her atop the WTA rankings Monday.

Rybakina secured the top position by defeating Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals, ending Sabalenka’s 99-week reign. The change will occur regardless of Saturday’s result.

Sabalenka already made her priority clear. Asked to choose between retaining No. 1 and winning a third consecutive US Open title, she chose the trophy.

She will face either Rybakina or Coco Gauff in the final. Rybakina would present an immediate shot at the woman taking her ranking. Gauff would bring another American opponent—and an even louder New York crowd.

Sabalenka can live with either challenge. The crowd does not have to support her. Its respect, she said, is priceless.