Belinda Bencic Sends Message to Alex Eala’s Filipino Fans After Ending Win Streak

Belinda Bencic understood whose names most of the crowd wanted to chant Sunday night.

She appreciated the atmosphere anyway.

After ending Alex Eala’s seven-match winning streak with a commanding 6-4, 6-0 victory in the fourth round of the National Bank Open, Bencic acknowledged the Filipino supporters who transformed Sobeys Stadium into another home court for their country’s rising star.

“I know most of you guys were cheering for Alex, but I still have to say it was very nice for me to play in front of you all,” Bencic said during her on-court interview. “Thank you so much for the great crowd tonight.”

Bencic also thanked the pockets of spectators who called her name throughout the match.

The message carried no trace of annoyance over the lopsided support. Instead, the Swiss veteran appeared to enjoy the occasion, even moving to the music during one changeover.

Belinda Bencic Ends Alex Eala’s Winning Streak

Eala entered the match carrying momentum and fatigue in nearly equal measure.

The 21-year-old had won seven consecutive matches, including five during her title run at the Washington Open. She defeated top-seeded Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the rain-delayed final to become the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level singles championship.

Eala then defeated Alycia Parks and Caty McNally in Toronto. Her three-set escape against McNally required another significant physical effort, and she rolled her ankle during the second set.

Bencic immediately tested whatever energy Eala had left.

The 2015 Toronto champion broke Eala three times in the opening set. Eala answered with two breaks of her own but could not recover after losing serve for a third time.

The second set lasted only 28 minutes.

Bencic broke in each of Eala’s service games and did not face a break point. Her clean, early ball-striking repeatedly rushed Eala, whose workload over the previous two weeks appeared to catch up with her.

The defeat ended Eala’s Toronto debut in the round of 16 but did little to diminish a North American swing that produced her breakthrough title and a rise to No. 20 in the world rankings.

Bencic Extends Dominance Against Left-Handed Players

Bencic improved to 10-0 against left-handed opponents since 2024, an unusual streak for someone who insists she dislikes the matchup.

“Honestly, I hate to play against lefties,” Bencic said. “So I’m surprised by this statistic.”

Facing another left-hander in Taylor Townsend during the previous round helped Bencic adjust to Eala’s serve and crosscourt patterns. She now advances to face fourth-seeded Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

Bencic’s Toronto history adds another layer to the run.

She won the tournament during her 2015 debut at age 18, defeating four top-six opponents, including then-world No. 1 Serena Williams. Eleven years later, Bencic is one of three mothers in the Toronto quarterfinals.

Her daughter, Bella, and the rest of her family have accompanied her on tour.

“It’s always super nice to create memories with the family,” Bencic said. “But on the court, I try to just play tennis.”

Against Eala, she did that well enough to quiet a partisan crowd and graciously thank it afterward.