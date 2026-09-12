Ben Shelton Pauses Historic US Open Celebration for Powerful 9/11 Message

Ben Shelton had every reason to make the moment about himself.

He had just beaten Frances Tiafoe, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5, inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the first Grand Slam final of his career. At 23, Shelton had also become the first Black American man to reach the U.S. Open singles final since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

Then he shifted the spotlight somewhere else.

On the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Shelton used his on-court interview Friday night to acknowledge the families still carrying the weight of one of New York’s darkest days.

“One more thing, it’s a difficult day to be out here playing,” Shelton told the crowd. “My thoughts and prayers go out to all the families who were impacted by 9/11.”

He then looked around the stadium and added a tribute to the city hosting the biggest tournament of his life.

“This is one of the greatest cities in the world,” Shelton said, calling Sept. 11 “one of the biggest tragedies.”

For a few moments, the celebration gave way to remembrance.

Ben Shelton Honors New York on 25th Anniversary of 9/11

The timing made Shelton’s words resonate beyond tennis.

Friday marked exactly 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, at the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Memorial ceremonies were held throughout the day, including the annual reading of victims’ names at the World Trade Center site.

By the time Shelton and Tiafoe walked onto Ashe for the night semifinal, the date already carried an emotional weight across New York.

Shelton’s acknowledgment came naturally, and importantly, after the biggest victory of his career.

He had spent more than three hours trading momentum with Tiafoe before finally breaking through late in the fourth set. The win sent Shelton into Sunday’s final against Alexander Zverev and put him one match away from becoming the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.

Shelton Calls on American Crowd for Sunday Final

Before his Sept. 11 tribute, Shelton also made one request of the crowd.

“I’m going to need you guys on Sunday to bring the energy,” he said. “I’m going for it here. I’m going to leave it all on the court.”

Then came the line that brought Arthur Ashe Stadium back to full volume.

“Let’s do this for the USA.”

It was vintage Shelton — emotional, direct and fully engaged with a crowd that has increasingly adopted him during this run.

But the final words of his interview carried a different tone.

On a night when Shelton made history of his own, he understood that New York was remembering something much bigger.

And before leaving the court, he made sure to say so.