Ben Shelton’s Dad Shares Heartbreaking Family News at US Open

After defeating Frances Tiafoe 4-6,6-3,6-3,7-5, American tennis star Ben Shelton advanced to his first-ever career Grand Slam final at the 2026 US Open.

Shelton is the first Black American man to reach a US Open singles final since Arthur Ashe in 1972 — and he’ll be playing on Ashe’s namesake court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Shelton, No. 8, must defeat the top seed, Alexander Zverev, for the title on September 13. Should Shelton lift the trophy on Sunday, he’ll be the first American man to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in 2003.

When asked about the significance of winning such a historic title, Shelton deflected the praise towards his parents — his mother, Lisa Shelton, and his dad, Bryan Shelton, who’s also his coach.

“It’s a lot of emotion. My mom and dad sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position today,” he answered. “My dad lost his mom earlier this year. She’s the reason he was able to play tennis. Without her there’s no Ben Shelton standing here today. This one is for her.”

As Bryan revealed after the match, the family suffered another devastating loss earlier this year.

Bryan Shelton Revealed His Mentor and Very Close Family Friend Also Died This Year

The father of two said his family has a lot to celebrate this year, but also a lot of heartbreak. Speaking to reporters before the Shelton-Zverev showdown, Bryan spoke about his mother, Regina Anne Shelton, who died at age 90 on March 27.

“My mom just made the sacrifices to make it happen,” he told reporters. “Not getting into all the details, but it wasn’t easy. And then her being able to impact Ben and his life, and my daughter, Emma, as well. It’s great that she was able to pass on some of the principles and values that she passed down to me.”

“It’s been a tough year for us. Losing her, losing my coach and mentor, Bill Tym, the same year. You know, losing both of the people that, with my dad, were so influential in my life and my kids’ lives.”

Tym, a former tennis player and Gators Hall of Fame member, died on January 15 at age 85. Bryan started working with Tym at age 13, per Tennis.com, a relationship that continued into his professional career and through retirement. He started working with Shelton at age 14.

“I watch from the background and I enjoy seeing it all happening,” Tym said in 2023. “I have every confidence with Bryan and Ben. It’s just a matter of time.”

Ben Shelton Credited His Mother for Supporting Him to Pursue Tennis

“My mom was super special,” Bryan said. “Yeah, I grew up in Alabama. I’m not going to stay too long on that. But just a special lady who gave her kids opportunities to do things that they were passionate about.

“I was passionate about playing tennis at a young age, and she supported that. My dad did too, even though it was a little bit begrudgingly because, you know — lower middle class probably and not a lot of money to try to do this at a high level. It’s super expensive.”

Bryan spent nine years playing on the ATP Tour and reached a career-high ranking of 55 in 1992. He played in multiple Grand Slam tournaments, reached the French Open final while playing doubles with Lori McNeil, and won two singles titles before retiring in 1997.

Bryan went to spend 13 seasons as a women’s tennis coach at his alma mater, Georgia Tech, and over a decade as the head coach at the University of Florida, where Shelton attended. The 60-year-old became his son’s full-time coach in 2023.

Ben Shelton Shared a Tribute to His ‘Beautiful’ Grandmother Following Her Death

Following Regina’s memorial service in April, the young tennis star shared a beautiful tribute to his “Grandear” on Instagram.

He wrote, “It’s been a difficult time for me to find the words, but I lost my grandmother last month, and my family and I celebrated her life yesterday at her home in Alabama. She was a beautiful woman who had more love in her heart than anyone I have ever met.

“She was a fighter until the very end. I could talk for days about the impact she’s had on me, and without her I would never be playing tennis, much less professionally. I’ve been feeling a lot of pain but seeing how many people she touched and hearing those stories yesterday brings me so much comfort. I know she’s in a better place now and I Thank God for every moment we shared together and I miss her every day. I love you Grandear ❤️🕊️.”

The moving tribute drew a flood of prayers an well wishes.Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, commented, “I love you❤️ so much strength.” Coco Gauff added, “🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.” The legend Billie Jean King wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”