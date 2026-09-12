Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend Trinity Rodman’s New Look Turns Heads at US Open

Ben Shelton advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 US Open after a wild late-night victory over Carlos Alcaraz. Shelton upset the Spanish phenom 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7), in a match that ended at 3:33 a.m. EST, the latest match in US Open history.

Next up, Shelton must rally to take on his close friend and fellow American, Frances Tiafoe, on September 11. Tiafoe, however, is also coming off a marathon match. He defeated Alex Michaelson in a stunning 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(6) comeback win.

No matter what happens on Friday, a Black American will advance to the final in Flushing Meadows. If Shelton or Tiafoe win the championship, he will become the first Black American man to win the men’s US Open singles title since Arthur Ashe in 1968.

Cheering on Shelton at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 23-year-old’s girlfriend, Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman. The Olympic gold medalist has attended as many matches as possible between practices and Washington’s games.

Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend Trinity Rodman Debuted Red Hair During the US Open Semifinals

Rodman always serves incredible looks while watching Shelton’s matches, but she had fans doing a double take during the semifinal showdown. At some point between Shelton’s victory over Alcaraz and his match against Tiafoe, she dyed her hair from blonde to red.

This may be the last match Rodman can attend due to her upcoming soccer schedule. The Spirit hosts the Boston Legacy at 1 p.m. EST on September 13, the same day as the men’s singles final, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. EST

Rodman went viral during Shelton’s brief postgame speech after defeating Alcaraz. “I’m just hoping my best friend and sister over there don’t have to be at work at 6 a.m. in three hours,” Shelton told the crowd. “It would be huge for their employers to let them have the day off today.”

Rodman looked around and said, “What about me!?” as she had practice in D.C. the following morning.

Ben Shelton Leans on Girlfriend Trinity Rodman for Support Through ‘Tough’ Situations

Shelton is grateful to be dating another athlete, someone who truly understands the sacrifices one must make to be great.

“It’s very important I think, one, having my family in my corner, who have been super supportive my whole career, it’s really important,” Shelton told the ATP Tour. “And, two, having a partner, a girlfriend, who understands all the same things, knows when to support, what to say in tough moments — is selfless enough to be there for me in my moments and actually enjoy my big moments and vice versa — has been really cool.

If Rodman can’t make it to the final should he advance, Shelton will understand. “It’s an important part of our relationship to be able to relate to each other through the different things we go through. Whether it’s media stuff, brand stuff, photoshoots, the pressures of competition and being professional athletes, it is very taxing,” he said.

“Some people can say that it’s difficult to maintain a relationship where you have two professional athletes. But in my opinion, to have somebody who understands what you go through is very, very important.”