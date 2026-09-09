Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend Trinity Rodman Steals the Show at US Open

Ben Shelton takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open on September 8.

With Frances Tiafoe’s win over Alex Michelsen taking nearly five hours and Jessica Pegula’s victory over Emma Navarro going to three sets, Shelton and Alcaraz didn’t take the court until 11 p.m. EST.

Despite the late-night start, Shelton looks to be the first American to defeat Alcaraz at a Grand Slam. “I’ve been watching his matches,” Shelton told reporters after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the fourth round.

“I think he’s been playing at an extremely high level. To me he looks very normal. His normal, I mean.”

Alcaraz fell to No. 2 in the world after nearly five months away from competing due to a wrist injury. Shelton, the No. 8 seed at Flushing Meadows, most recently lost to Alcaraz in straight sets in the Round of 16 at Roland Garros in 2025.

“I thought I played a good match in Paris, but I think I’m serving better, returning much better [now],” Shelton said. “I think my shot tolerance from the baseline, overall quality from the baseline and my movement have improved. I think that it’s definitely going to be a different match playing here.”

Cheering Shelton on at Arthur Ashe Stadium, his girlfriend, NWSL superstar Trinity Rodman. While she can’t attend every match due to her soccer schedule, the Washington Spirit forward was back in New York on Tuesday night.

Trinity Rodman Looked Gorgeous During Ben Shelton’s Match Against Carlos Alcaraz

Rodman, the highest-paid player in the NWSL, rocked an orange hat and patterned Adidas jacket for the quarterfinal showdown. The second that the cameras showed her on TV, fans couldn’t stop talking about her look.

One fan posted on X, “I just saw Trinity Rodman at the U.S. Open. I have more confidence in Ben Shelton now. Let’s go Ben!!!” One viewer shared, “Thanks for showing me Trinity Rodman ESPN that’s the whole reason I’m awake.”

One X user gushed, “Trinity Rodman outfit>>>>>> #usopen.”

While it’s hard to steal the show from Shelton and that Spanish phenom battling it out on the court, Rodman did just that. She also caused a stir wearing a T-shirt that read “I [heart] my boyfriend,” earlier in the tournament.

Ben Shelton Gushed Over Girlfriend Trinity Rodman Helping Him Through ‘Tough’ Situations

Shelton is grateful to be dating another athlete, someone who truly understands the sacrifices one must make to be great.

“It’s very important I think, one, having my family in my corner, who have been super supportive my whole career, it’s really important,” Shelton told the ATP Tour. “And, two, having a partner, a girlfriend, who understands all the same things, knows when to support, what to say in tough moments — is selfless enough to be there for me in my moments and actually enjoy my big moments and vice versa — has been really cool.

“It’s funny because she’s really gotten into tennis the way that I’ve gotten into soccer,” the 23-year-old continued. “She’s watching it all the time.

“Sometimes I’ll go home, and she will have YouTube on, watching one of my old matches. It’s been cool to see. She’s got into playing, too. And we’re both very competitive people, so I’m trying to get as good as I can with soccer, and she’s trying to do the same with tennis.”