Ben Shelton, U.S. Open Finalist: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ben Shelton is the eighth-ranked men’s tennis player. The 23-year-old left-handed player has been playing professional tennis since 2022. He is one of two children of Bryan and Lisa Shelton. He is not married, but he is dating Trinity Rodman.

As Shelton prepares for the U.S. Open Men’s Final, here is what you need to know:

1. Ben Shelton is Dating Trinity Rodman, Daughter of Basketball Legend Dennis Rodman

Ben and Trinity first met early in 2025. Trinity made the first move by sliding into Ben’s DM’s.

Olympics.com reports how their relationship began: “Rodman made the first move with an Instagram DM telling Shelton, ‘You’re sick’ accompanied by a fire emoji. He responded telling her she had been ‘sick at the Olympics too’. A week or two later, they met in person, and by March, they had made their relationship Instagram official.”

They are still together almost a year and a half later. Trinity is often spotted at Ben’s matches, sitting courtside while cheering on her beau.

2. Ben Shelton’s Parents Bryan & Lisa Played Professional Tennis

Ben’s parents, Bryan and Lisa, were wed in October 1999. Ben is the youngest of two children, with Emma being born on March 18, 2001.

Bryan played professional tennis for nine years before retiring. He won several singles and doubles titles. People.com reports that he participated in the U.S. Open seven times, as well as multiple appearances in the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon.

Lisa also played professional tennis, capping out at the junior level.

3. Ben Shelton Proclaims To Be A Christian

According to the website Belief Net, Ben is a professed Christian.

“Along with prioritizing and acknowledging God, Ben also shares his faith on his social media profiles, which contain the word “BELIEVE” with a cross emoji,” the outlet writes.

Belief Net also writes that Ben’s charitable acts point to his personal faith: “Ben’s values are evident through charitable efforts. He’s donated over $100,000 in support of environmental efforts. Ben did so because he understands God’s call for humans to be good stewards of His creation by taking dominion (Genesis 1:26-31 ESV).”

4. Ben Shelton Lost His Grandmother Earlier in 2026

After his victory in the U.S. Open semifinal, Ben spoke to the media to reveal the impact his grandmother has had on his tennis career.

“My dad lost his mum earlier this year. She’s the reason he was able to play tennis. Without her there’s no Ben Shelton standing here today. This one is for her,” Ben said via Olympics.com.

Following the victory, Ben’s father Bryan, who is also his coach, was the first to come over and congratulate him.

5. Ben Shelton Stands on the Verge of U.S. Open History

The last time an American won the U.S. Open was in 2003, while the last time that a Black American man won the title was in 1968.

“On Sunday, he will attempt to become the first Black American man to win the US Open singles title since Arthur Ashe in 1968, a feat he will attempt inside the stadium named after Ashe,” The Guardian reports. “Shelton would also be the first Black man to win any grand slam singles title since Yannick Noah at Roland Garros in 1983, and the third overall. He is also aiming to become the first American man to win a major singles title since Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003.”

Unfortunately for Ben, he is 0-5 in head-to-head matchups with Alexander Zverev. It’s going to take some grit and a dash of good luck for Ben to defy the odds.