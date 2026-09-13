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Ben Shelton & Girlfriend Trinity Rodman’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

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Ben Shelton & Trinity Rodman
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Ben Shelton & Trinity Rodman's Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Should Know

Ben Shelton is a rising star in the tennis world, often joined at the hip by his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Shelton’s net worth to be between $2 and $8 million. Rodman’s net worth is $4 million.

Here is what you need to know about Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman’s net worth.

1. Trinity Rodman’s Salary is Half of Her Net Worth

Seattle Reign v Washington Spirit
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 10: Lucia Di Guglielmo #13 of Washington Spirit hugs Trinity Rodman #2 prior to the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Washington Spirit at Lumen Field on May 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

Rodman is an American professional soccer player. She currently plays for the Washington Spirit. Her contract is valued at $2 million, which is half of her total $4 million net worth.

In January 2026, Rodman signed a three-year contract with the Spirit. According to her Celebrity Net Worth profile, this contract made her the highest-paid player in the NWSL.

Luckily for Rodman, her playing salary isn’t the only way that she makes money.

2. Trinity Rodman’s Brand Deals & Endorsements

Orlando Pride v Washington Spirit
GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Trinity Rodman #2 of the Washington Spirit looks on after the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit at Inter&Co Stadium on May 02, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

In addition to her playing salary with the Spirit, Rodman has a few different endorsements.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, “Rodman also has a significant endorsement portfolio that has included Adidas, Red Bull, Oakley, Bose, Marriott, and Unilever.”

“Even before her Olympic gold medal and record-setting 2026 Spirit contract, her representatives said that her commercial income significantly exceeded what she was earning from her NWSL salary,” the outlet also reported.

3. Ben Shelton’s 2026 Net Worth Breakdown

2026 US Open - Day 15
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Ben Shelton of the United States returns a shot against Alexander Zverev of Germany in their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

As for the money Shelton has made this year, his Celebrity Net Worth profile provides insight.

“Ben Shelton’s official tournament prize money crossed $15 million during the 2026 season. His deep run at the 2026 U.S. Open added another major payday: reaching the singles semifinals guaranteed $1.45 million, while the tournament’s runner-up and champion prizes were $2.8 million and $5.5 million, respectively,” the report reads.

Additionally, his endorsement portfolio includes On, Yonex, Rolex, 2K, and Thorne. Right now, these endorsement figures are not public knowledge.

4. Ben Shelton’s Tournament Earnings

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
GettyUSA’s Ben Shelton celebrates after his victory over USA’s Frances Tiafoe during the men’s singles semi-final tennis match on day thirteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 11, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Athlon Sports reports Shelton’s basic earnings from these tournaments.

“Shelton does not earn a conventional fixed salary from the ATP Tour. Instead, his primary on-court income comes from prize money earned at tournaments.

His annual tournament-based earnings have been estimated at approximately $800,000, although the figure can change significantly depending on his results,” they reported.

5. The “Rodman” Rule

Orlando Pride v Washington Spirit - 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup
GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – MARCH 07: Trinity Rodman #2, Casey Krueger and Lena Silano #4 of Washington Spirit celebrate winning the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit of Washington Spirit at Inter&Co Stadium on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman’s contract was record-breaking for a couple of reasons. For starters, it was the largest contract the NWSL had ever handed out.

Because of her large contract, the NWSL created a high-impact player rule. “The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) introduced a new “High Impact Player” rule that allows teams to exceed the salary cap for select stars.”

This rule allows them to exceed the salary cap by up to $1 million for certain stars on their team.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Ben Shelton & Girlfriend Trinity Rodman’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

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