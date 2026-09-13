Ben Shelton & Girlfriend Trinity Rodman’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ben Shelton is a rising star in the tennis world, often joined at the hip by his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Shelton’s net worth to be between $2 and $8 million. Rodman’s net worth is $4 million.

Here is what you need to know about Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman’s net worth.

1. Trinity Rodman’s Salary is Half of Her Net Worth

Rodman is an American professional soccer player. She currently plays for the Washington Spirit. Her contract is valued at $2 million, which is half of her total $4 million net worth.

In January 2026, Rodman signed a three-year contract with the Spirit. According to her Celebrity Net Worth profile, this contract made her the highest-paid player in the NWSL.

Luckily for Rodman, her playing salary isn’t the only way that she makes money.

2. Trinity Rodman’s Brand Deals & Endorsements

In addition to her playing salary with the Spirit, Rodman has a few different endorsements.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, “Rodman also has a significant endorsement portfolio that has included Adidas, Red Bull, Oakley, Bose, Marriott, and Unilever.”

“Even before her Olympic gold medal and record-setting 2026 Spirit contract, her representatives said that her commercial income significantly exceeded what she was earning from her NWSL salary,” the outlet also reported.

3. Ben Shelton’s 2026 Net Worth Breakdown

As for the money Shelton has made this year, his Celebrity Net Worth profile provides insight.

“Ben Shelton’s official tournament prize money crossed $15 million during the 2026 season. His deep run at the 2026 U.S. Open added another major payday: reaching the singles semifinals guaranteed $1.45 million, while the tournament’s runner-up and champion prizes were $2.8 million and $5.5 million, respectively,” the report reads.

Additionally, his endorsement portfolio includes On, Yonex, Rolex, 2K, and Thorne. Right now, these endorsement figures are not public knowledge.

4. Ben Shelton’s Tournament Earnings

Athlon Sports reports Shelton’s basic earnings from these tournaments.

“Shelton does not earn a conventional fixed salary from the ATP Tour. Instead, his primary on-court income comes from prize money earned at tournaments.

His annual tournament-based earnings have been estimated at approximately $800,000, although the figure can change significantly depending on his results,” they reported.

5. The “Rodman” Rule

Trinity Rodman’s contract was record-breaking for a couple of reasons. For starters, it was the largest contract the NWSL had ever handed out.

Because of her large contract, the NWSL created a high-impact player rule. “The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) introduced a new “High Impact Player” rule that allows teams to exceed the salary cap for select stars.”

This rule allows them to exceed the salary cap by up to $1 million for certain stars on their team.