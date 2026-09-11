Ben Shelton’s Parents & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ben Shelton is a professional tennis star whose rapid rise has put plenty of attention on the family that helped shape his career. His parents, Bryan and Lisa Shelton, both have tennis backgrounds, and Bryan went from playing professionally to coaching his son on tour. The couple married in October 1999 and are also parents to Ben’s older sister, Emma. As he prepares for the U.S. Open semifinal, here’s what you need to know.

1. Ben Shelton’s Parents Both Have Tennis Backgrounds

Tennis runs on both sides of Ben’s family.

Bryan spent nine seasons playing professionally on the ATP Tour before retiring after the 1997 US Open. Lisa was also an accomplished player, although her competitive career peaked at the junior level.

Interestingly, Ben didn’t immediately follow in his parents’ footsteps. He initially showed more interest in football and didn’t begin playing tennis regularly until he was 11.

In an interview with The New York Times, Bryan opened up about his son’s early days in tennis.

“This was the same kid who said that ‘tennis will not be my sport’ when he was younger,” Bryan shared. “He definitely came to it on his own.”

2. His Dad Had an Impressive Professional Tennis Career

Bryan had already built an accomplished tennis résumé long before his son became a professional player.

He won two singles titles and two doubles titles during his professional career and competed extensively at Grand Slam tournaments. His best Wimbledon singles performance came in 1994, when he reached the round of 16.

Bryan played at Georgia Tech before turning professional. In college, he earned All-American honors and four All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections. He recorded 101 singles victories at the school and later earned induction into several halls of fame.

3. Ben Shelton Was Coached by His Dad in College — and Now on Tour

Bryan eventually moved from playing tennis to teaching it.

After coaching Georgia Tech’s women’s team for 13 seasons, he became the University of Florida men’s head tennis coach in 2012. That eventually created a unique father-son partnership when Ben joined the Gators.

“I saw that my dad was a college coach and knew a lot about the game,” Ben explained. “My chances of going far in the sport and having that resource was definitely going to be helpful.”

With Bryan as his coach, Ben helped Florida win the national championship as a freshman in 2021 before capturing the individual NCAA title the following spring.

Bryan stepped down from collegiate coaching in June 2023 and became his son’s full-time coach.

Their relationship still includes some friendly competition. Asked about playing his father, Ben joked, “He probably still thinks he can beat me.”

4. His Mom Comes From Another Accomplished Tennis Family

Lisa’s connection to tennis goes beyond her own experience as a junior player.

She is one of eight siblings and the sister of late professional tennis player Todd Witsken. Witsken reached world No. 4 in doubles and No. 43 in singles and was a three-time All-American at the University of Southern California.

The athletic pedigree on both sides of the family hasn’t escaped Bryan.

Speaking about whether Ben inherited his abilities from the Shelton or Witsken side, Bryan joked, “He’s got some good blood running through him, that’s for sure.”

Away from tennis, Lisa works as a realtor in Gainesville, Florida.

5. Ben Shelton Isn’t Their Only Child Who Played Tennis

Bryan and Lisa also have a daughter, Emma, who was born in March 2001, about a year and a half before Ben.

Emma played competitive tennis like her brother and parents. She competed at the University of Florida after transferring from South Carolina. She graduated in May 2023 with a degree in business administration and finance.

Despite a busy work life, Emma remains one of her brother’s biggest supporters. She attended his matches at Wimbledon in 2025, where Ben publicly called her his “lucky charm” after she watched him advance past the third round.

With both children having played the sport, tennis has remained a true family affair for Bryan and Lisa.