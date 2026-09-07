American World No. 1 Ben Shelton advanced to the US Open quarterfinals on Sunday with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The win came after Shelton comfortably beat Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz and Tallon Griekspoor in the first three rounds.

Shelton has credited his girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, for “inspiring” not just his scorching run at the US Open, but his excellent 2026, which includes an ATP 1000 title in Montreal, an ATP 250 title in Stuttgart and ATP 500 titles in Munich and Dallas.

“It’s very important I think, one, having my family in my corner, who have been super supportive my whole career, it’s really important,” Shelton said of the influence Trinity Rodman has had on his recent success, via ATP Tour.

Trinity Rodman ‘Loves’ Her Boyfriend

“And, two, having a partner, a girlfriend, who understands all the same things, knows when to support, what to say in tough moments — is selfless enough to be there for me in my moments and actually enjoy my big moments and vice versa — has been really cool,” Shelton said, thanking Trinity for her unwavering support.

Shelton made the comments after Trinity Rodman turned heads last week by wearing an “I ❤️ my boyfriend” shirt during his second-round win against Hubert Hurkacz.

Unlike many WAGS who only show up for the Grand Slams, Rodman has supported Shelton at smaller ATP events like Stuttgart and Dallas in the lead-up to the US Open.

“It’s funny because she’s really gotten into tennis the way that I’ve gotten into soccer,” Shelton said of Trinity’s growing passion for tennis.

“She’s watching it all the time. Sometimes I’ll go home, and she will have YouTube on, watching one of my old matches,” Shelton said. “It’s been cool to see. She’s got into playing, too. And we’re both very competitive people, so I’m trying to get as good as I can with soccer, and she’s trying to do the same with tennis.”

Ben Shelton Thrives in 2026

By winning in Montreal in the lead up to Flushing Meadows, Shelton also became one of the rare players in the ATP Tour era to win a title on all four surfaces (outdoor hard, indoor hard, clay and grass) in a single calendar year.

A US open win would obviously be the icing on the cake for Shelton, who’s trying to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick in 2003. Shelton hopes to make history in the same vein that Rodman, one of the best soccer players in the world, does nearly every time she steps on the turf for Washington Spirit.

“Her path to being a professional athlete and being one of the best soccer players in the world hasn’t been easy and she’s dealt with more adversity than me,” Shelton said of being inspired by his girlfirned.

“To see that, understand it with the unfiltered version of it has been eye opening for sure. It puts perspective on things in life and is just cool to see her make it to where she wanted to.”

With a win over Tsitsipas, Shelton set up a quarterfinal clash against reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz. Shelton has a 0-3 career head-to-head record against the Spaniard.