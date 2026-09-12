Ben Shelton Just Shattered US Open Record–And His Girlfriend’s Reaction Says It All

American World No. 1 Ben Shelton delivered some flamethrowers against Frances Tiafoe in the semifinal of the US Open on Friday.

One particular serve got Shelton into the record books. While serving at 1-2 in the third set, Shelton delivered a thunderous 158MPH serve, breaking his own previous record at Flushing Meadows. Earlier in the tournament, the southpaw hit the radar gun at 149MPH during his epic quarterfinal win against Carlos Alcaraz. Per the US Open’s official website, Shelton had set the tournament record against the Spaniard.

Ben Shelton Makes US Open History

Shelton also broke his own all-time record at the US Open. The previous record was held by Andy Roddick, also a big server, who hit the 152MPH mark at the 2004 US Open, a year after he claimed his first and only title in New York.

The fastest overall record is still held by Australian Sam Groth, who hit a recorded speed of 163.7MPH at a Challenger event in South Korea in 2012. However, the ATP does not officially recognize Challenger-level radar data due to potential equipment variations. Josh Isner’s 157.2MPH mark (Davis Cup, 2016) was previously considered the fastest official serve at an ATP-sanctioned event.

While the data is still unofficial, Shelton has seemingly broken fellow American Isner’s record with his 158MPH serve.

His girlfriend Trinity Rodman was on hand to witness him make history. Her reaction to Shelton’s serve went viral on social media.

At the time of this writing, Shelton led five games to three in the third set. He is the overwhelming betting favorite to beat Tiafoe and advance to Sunday’s US Open final, where he will face the top seeded Alexander Zverev. If Shelton wins on Sunday, he’ll become the first American man to win a grand slam title since Roddick in 2003.

Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend at US Open

Trinity Rodman debuted a new look during the US Open semifinal, dying her hair from blonde to red. The Washington Spirit star has attended each of Shelton’s matches at the US Open thus far, juggling her commitments between soccer and her partner.

Unfortunately, she may not be present for Sunday’s potential final against Zverev due to a scheduling conflict. Rodman and the Spirit are slated to face Boston Legacy FC in an away game in Boston on Sunday. Her NWSL game kicks off at 1 p.m. local time, while Shelton’s potential US Open final starts just an hour later at 2 p.m. in New York.

Unless she decides to skip her NWLS commitment, Rodman is expected to potentially miss the biggest match of her boyfriend’s blossoming career.

Rodman has been Shelton’s lucky charm throughout his stellar 2026 season, which includes four ATP titles in Montreal, Stuttgart, Munich and Dallas. Following his Stuttgart victory, Shelton thanked her for traveling the globe to support him — even at smaller tournaments where partners rarely make an appearance.

“I won a title at I think every tournament she’s been at this year,” Shelton said with a big smile on his face.

“You’re definitely the good luck charm, so I really appreciate you making the effort,” he said while looking towards Rodman in the stands in Stuttgart.