Unfortunate Trinity Rodman News Drops Amid Ben Shelton US Open Quest

In an unfortunate development, Trinity Rodman may not be at Sunday’s US Open final if her boyfriend, American World No. 1 Ben Shelton, beats Frances Tiafoe in Friday’s semifinal to advance to the championship round.

That’s because Rodman — the world’s highest-paid women’s soccer player — will be in action Sunday for the Washington Spirit against Boston Legacy FC in an away game in Boston. Her NWSL game kicks off at 1 p.m. local time, while Shelton’s potential US Open final starts just an hour later at 2 p.m. in New York.

Unless Rodman decides to skip her NWLS commitment, she is almost guaranteed to miss potentially the biggest match of her boyfriend’s blossoming career.

Trinity Rodman Supports Ben Shelton

To her credit, Rodman has done an admirable job juggling her role as the Spirit’s top striker with supporting her partner. During the ongoing US Open, for example, she has played two matches for Spirit despite the close proximity to Shelton’s matches. On the opening weekend, she attended Shelton’s first-round match against Tallon Griekspoor less than 24 hours after the Spirit played Bay FC on the road.

Earlier this week, she attended Shelton’s landmark quarterfinal win against Carlos Alcaraz barely 24 hours after the Spirit hosted the Portland Thorns FC. Notably, she returned to practice for her club the next morning after the Shelton vs. Alcaraz match ended at 3:33 a.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The best part? The Spirit won both matches with a fully engaged Rodman on the turf.

Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend: The Lucky Charm

Rodman has been Shelton’s lucky charm in 2026, a year in which the American has won four ATP titles — in Montreal, Stuttgart, Munich and Dallas.

After Shelton won in Stuttgart, he thanked Rodman for flying all across the world to support him, even at lesser events where WAGs rarely travel.

“I won a title at I think every tournament she’s been at this year,” Shelton said with a big smile on his face.

“You’re definitely the good luck charm, so I really appreciate you making the effort,” he said while looking towards Rodman in the stands.

Shortly after the Stuttgart win, Rodman was also present in Montreal, where Shelton claimed his second career ATP-1000 title to make a huge rankings leap. She was present for all four of his title wins this year, truly making her his lucky charm.

For what it’s worth, Shelton (-311) is the overwhelming betting favorite to beat Tiafoe (+243) and reach Sunday’s US Open final. The win will bring him a step closer to becoming the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick in 2003. Rodman is expected to be in attendance for Friday’s semifinal.