Fake Carlos Alcaraz Dating Rumor Goes Viral Amid Injury Absence

A fake dating rumor regarding World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has gone viral.

Over the weekend, a photo of Alcaraz with Irina Shayk circulated on social media, with some presuming that the photo was shared by the Russian supermodel on her Instagram page. However, it was later confirmed that the photo was AI-generated.

Popular tennis commentator Pavy G also fell for the bait.

“40 year old Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk who used to date Bradley Cooper and Cristiano Ronaldo on her Instagram with Carlos Alcaraz. 🫶”

Fake Carlos Alcaraz Dating Rumor

The Sunday Guardian confirmed that the photo was not legitimate.

“The viral image circulating on X showing Carlos Alcaraz alongside Russian supermodel Irina Shayk is AI-generated and does not appear on either celebrity’s Instagram accounts,” read the report.

“The fabricated image has nevertheless sparked dating speculation, despite there being no confirmed evidence that Alcaraz and Shayk are romantically involved.”

The fake rumor comes just weeks after Alcaraz was seen vacationing with Barcelona entrepreneur Claudia Canals. Spanish outlet Revista SEMANA shared a 22-photo spread of Alcaraz and Canals relaxing on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Per reports, Canals was on the Spanish version of hit TV show “Temptation Island” in 2021.

“He’s enjoying his last few days of vacation. In fact, he’ll probably be discharged this week,” SEMANA’s Jorge Borrajo wrote of Alcaraz, referring to the 7-time major winner recently being cleared to return from a severe wrist injury.

“He’s enjoying himself and relaxing in very good company,” Borrajo added.

“They shared tender, very intimate moments. During many of the days they spent on the Amalfi Coast, they sought to be alone together.”

Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update

Alcaraz was earlier expected to play both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open as a tune-up ahead of his US Open title defense. However, the Spaniard has since pulled out of both tournaments, raising concerns about his availability for Flushing Meadows.

Former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski recently predicted that Alcaraz was likely done for the year after suffering a setback with his wrist injury.

“You can count the US Open out now. There is no way he’s gonna play in the US Open if he’s missing Cincinnati,” Rusedski said on his podcast, via Tennis365.

“I was questioning where he was at a bit when we saw him hitting with juniors, but it looked pretty good with the movement, the strike, the new hairdo. Everything was looking good. Then we get this news.

“If this was just a little bit of inflammation, a little problem, he would be back by now. It’s something a little bit more serious. We don’t know if he’s had a tear, whether it’s something more, whether he’s had a little bit of surgery in there. Who knows what’s happened?”

Since suffering a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in April, Alcaraz has been forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open, Italian Open, French Open, Queen’s Club Championships, Wimbledon, the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters, marking the longest injury absence of his young career. His status for the US Open is up in the air.