Carlos Alcaraz’s Rumored GF Turns Heads Before US Open Ben Shelton Match

Defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will face American World No. 1 Ben Shelton in a quarterfinal clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the match, though, it was Alcaraz’s rumored girlfriend, Claudia Canals, who grabbed headlines and went viral with an Instagram post.

Canals got an ’80s makeover with the help of ChatGPT, as seen below. Per the New York Post’s Grant Young, Canals shared the photo as part of a new social media trend in which influencers ask AI to generate a photo of what they would like in the 1980s.

“Per her Instagram Story, ChatGPT seemed to nail the recreation, with Canals rocking the voluminous hairstyle that dominated the era, along with oversized gold earrings and an acid-wash denim jacket,” Young wrote.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend?

The rumors of Alcaraz dating Canals, a former contestant on the Spanish version of the hit TV show “Temptation Island,” first began when the two were seen spending time on a boat together earlier this summer off the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

At the time, Spanish magazine Revista SEMANA published a 22-page photo spread of Alcaraz and Canals spending time on the tennis star’s new newly customized Sunreef Ultima 88 catamaran — a luxury vessel featuring several expansive decks, a hydraulic platform designed for water sports and a jacuzzi.

Alcaraz and Canals reportedly spent several days together, per the tabloid.

“They shared tender, very intimate moments. During many of the days they spent on the Amalfi Coast, they sought to be alone together,” read the report.

Since the report, neither Alcaraz nor Canals has confirmed or denied the relationship. Furthermore, Canals has not accompanied her rumored boyfriend to New York for the US Open, leading some to believe they are not yet an official item.

“And the fact that Canals is in Spain while Alcaraz is in New York has made some fans wonder whether their relationship has continued,” highlighted the NY Post.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton

Alcaraz has not needed his newly-rumored flame to look the best player in the world during the ongoing US Open. The seven-time major winner has dropped one set through his wins in the first four rounds against Tommy Paul (6-4, 6-3, 6-4), Wu Yibing (6-3, 6-4, 6-1), Jaime Faria (4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2) and Roman Safiullin (6-4, 6-4, 6-4).

And history strong favors Alcaraz to beat Shelton and advance to the semifinals. He owns a commanding 3-0 career record against the American, including straight-set wins at last year’s Roland Garros, the 2024 Lever Cup and 2023 Toronto Masters.

Yet, Alcaraz has a healthy respect for Shelton, who is playing at a high level this past week or so at Flushing Meadows. After his win over Tommy Paul, Alcaraz sounded shocked when told he’d face the the winner of the Shelton vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match.

“Really? Oh my God, I thought I was playing Medvedev-Tiafoe,” Alcaraz said, inciting laughter from the US Open broadcast crew.

And Shelton is clearly not intimidated by the Alcaraz challenge, as he attempts to become the first American man to win a major since Andy Roddick in 2023.

“To me, he looks very normal—his normal, I mean—which is impressive after not playing for five months,” Shelton said of Alcaraz after his fourth-round win.

“I think it will be a great match. I’m excited for the battle. Never played him here in New York, and obviously [I am] in the position that I want to be in.”

The winner of the Alcaraz vs Shelton match will face Frances Tiafoe in the semifinal. If Shelton wins, fans in New York will be treated to a rare All-American semifinal.