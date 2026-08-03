Mubadala DC Open Makes Major Announcement Ahead of Postponed Eala-Pegula Final

The Mubadala DC Open is opening its gates to more fans for the unexpected final day of its weather-disrupted tournament.

Organizers announced Monday morning that the first 1,000 people to arrive at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center will receive free admission to the postponed singles finals.

Tickets purchased for Sunday’s championship session will also be honored Monday. Those ticketholders can use their original tickets to enter the grounds and watch the conclusion of the women’s final between Alex Eala and Jessica Pegula, followed by the men’s championship match.

The tournament initially said it would make 1,000 additional tickets available. Its updated announcement clarified that admission would be free for the first 1,000 fans.

The decision was made to help create “the best atmosphere possible for the matches” after persistent rain forced both singles finals off their traditional Sunday stage.

Eala and Pegula are scheduled to resume their suspended match at noon EDT. That corresponds to midnight Tuesday in the Philippines.

Ticket, Parking Information for Monday Finals

Fans who did not attend Sunday do not need to purchase a ticket if they are among the first 1,000 people admitted Monday. The tournament did not immediately specify how early the gates would open or whether wristbands would be distributed before admission.

Parking at the venue remains restricted. Lot A will be available only to spectators who already possess Lot A parking passes.

The fan shuttle will begin operating at 10 a.m., two hours before Eala and Pegula are scheduled to return to Stadium Court. Organizers encouraged spectators to use rideshare services because of the limited parking around the venue.

The Rock Creek Park Tennis Center is located at 5220 16th Street NW in Washington. Its Stadium Court has a listed capacity of approximately 7,500.

The men’s final between Taylor Fritz and Rafael Jodar is scheduled to begin no earlier than 1 p.m. It will follow the completion of the women’s championship, meaning its actual start will depend on the length of the Eala-Pegula match and any additional weather delays.

Alex Eala Resumes Historic Title Bid

Pegula leads Eala 6-4, 1-2 after only 55 minutes of play Sunday.

The final was originally scheduled for noon but did not begin until approximately 3 p.m. because of rain and lightning. Pegula captured the opening set before Eala held her first two service games to lead an on-serve second set.

Rain returned at the changeover and suspended play at 3:57 p.m.

Court crews spent more than five hours attempting to prepare the surface. Several projected restart times passed as on-and-off showers repeatedly erased their progress. Organizers eventually abandoned play shortly after 9 p.m.

When the players return Monday, Pegula will stand one set from her third title of the season and the 12th of her career. She won her first WTA championship in Washington in 2019.

Eala needs to win the next two sets to capture her first WTA Tour singles title. The 21-year-old Filipina reached her first WTA 500 final after beating Zheng Qinwen, Leylah Fernandez, Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka.

Now, up to 1,000 additional fans can enter free and watch Eala’s historic pursuit reach its conclusion.