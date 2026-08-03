Eala vs. Pegula Washington Final Postponed: When Will Match Resume?

Alex Eala’s pursuit of her first WTA Tour title will stretch into another day.

The Mubadala DC Open women’s final between Eala and Jessica Pegula will resume at noon Monday at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Washington, the tournament organizers announced late Sunday night.

The restart corresponds to midnight Tuesday in the Philippines.

Play will continue from the point at which it was suspended Sunday. Pegula leads 6-4, 1-2, with Eala ahead in the second set and the players returning at the changeover.

Persistent rain forced organizers to abandon play Sunday night after several unsuccessful attempts to dry Stadium Court. The match had been suspended for more than five hours before it was pushed to Monday.

Rain Wipes Out Multiple Restart Attempts

The final was originally scheduled to begin at noon Sunday but was delayed approximately three hours by rain and lightning.

Pegula and Eala eventually took Stadium Court around 3 p.m. The American converted two of her three break-point opportunities to capture the closely contested opening set 6-4.

Eala responded by holding twice to move ahead 2-1 in the second set. Neither player faced a break point during those three games, and the 21-year-old Filipina won all seven points played behind her first serve.

Rain returned with the players at the second-set changeover, suspending the final at 3:57 p.m. after only 55 minutes of tennis.

Organizers spent the remainder of the afternoon and evening searching for a playable window. Several projected resumption times came and went as intermittent showers repeatedly disrupted the court-drying process.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the tournament announced that lightning was no longer in the vicinity. Conditions improved enough for crews to begin drying the court, but more rain arrived before the players could return.

ABS-CBN reporter Dyan Castillejo reported at 8:06 p.m. that Stadium Court was nearly dry. Less than an hour later, however, she delivered another discouraging update.

“Rain is back. Court is wet again,” Castillejo wrote at 9 p.m.

Seven minutes later, she reported that play had been abandoned for the night and would resume Monday.

Alex Eala’s Historic Title Bid Put on Hold

The postponement leaves both finalists with the unusual challenge of carrying the tension of a championship match overnight.

Pegula stands one set from her third title of the season, the 12th of her career and her second in Washington. She captured her first WTA trophy at the tournament in 2019.

Eala must win two sets Monday to claim her first tour-level singles championship. She is contesting her second WTA Tour final and her first at the 500 level.

The Filipina advanced to the championship match by defeating Zheng Qinwen, defending champion Leylah Fernandez, world No. 10 Elina Svitolina and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka.

Eala has already secured another rankings breakthrough. She is projected to rise from her career-high position of No. 28 to at least No. 25, regardless of Monday’s result.

Pegula won their only previous meeting, prevailing 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 in the 2025 Miami Open semifinals. Eala entered that match ranked No. 140 but returns for the rematch as an established top-30 player.

Their championship encounter has already extended across two days. Barring another weather interruption, the winner will be decided beginning at noon Monday in Washington — midnight Tuesday in the Philippines.