Elena Rybakina’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrey and Ekaterina Rybakina are the parents of tennis star Elena Rybakina, who is preparing to face Aryna Sabalenka in the 2026 US Open women’s final after becoming the new world No. 1. Rybakina has repeatedly credited her parents with helping her reach the top of the sport, while describing her mother as someone she looks up to. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Andrey & Ekaterina Rybakina Raised Their 2 Daughters in Moscow

Andrey and Ekaterina are from Moscow, Russia, where they raised two daughters.

Their oldest daughter, Ann, is three years older than Elena, who was born on June 17, 1999. The sisters remain close, and Ann has spent time with Elena on tour.

Elena explained in May 2023 that having her sister around provided a positive influence amid the pressures of professional tennis.

“I think she’s actually helping a lot, because [tennis], it’s still a job,” Elena said via Tennis.com. “She’s very positive. Also a lot of energy from her. So it’s just nice that we are able to spend time together. And, yeah, I think she’s also helping, especially if you have a bad day or something, she’s the one always positive.”

2. Elena Rybakina’s Parents Introduced Her to Tennis When She Was 6

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Andrey and Ekaterina introduced Elena to tennis at age 6, long before it became her profession.

They have continued to follow her career closely as she progressed from a young player in Moscow to a Grand Slam champion.

Even years of watching Elena compete at the sport’s highest level have not made her matches easy for her parents to watch.

“I think every match I play they’re nervous, no matter if it’s live or they’re watching on TV,” Elena told reporters in January 2023. “I think you can never get used to this.”

By then, her parents had already watched Elena capture one of tennis’ biggest prizes. She won her first Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in 2022.

3. Andrey Rybakina Wanted Elena to Get a Good Education

Elena wanted to pursue professional tennis after finishing school, but Andrey had concerns about the financial commitment required to build a career in the sport.

He also wanted his daughter to receive a good education.

Elena received multiple university offers and seriously considered taking the college route rather than immediately trying to establish herself as a professional.

The decision might have changed the course of her career, but another opportunity arrived. The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation offered Elena the support she needed to continue developing professionally.

In 2018, when she was 19, Elena changed her sporting nationality from Russia to Kazakhstan. She later told the WTA that Kazakhstan “believed in me” at a crucial point in her development.

4. Ekaterina Rybakina Is Someone Her Daughter Looks Up To

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Elena has credited both parents with important decisions that helped her career, but she has singled out Ekaterina as a particularly important influence.

She spoke about her mother’s role while reflecting on her career in November 2023.

“My parents, they [made] really good decisions and helped me a lot,” Elena said in a clip shared by the Billie Jean King Cup. “My mom is someone who I look up to, and sometimes there are tough moments and tough decisions, but my parents and her especially, she is the one who helped me a lot.”

Those decisions helped Elena navigate the difficult transition from a promising junior player to a professional and, eventually, a Grand Slam champion.

5. Their Daughter Is Now the No. 1 Women’s Tennis Player in the World

More than two decades after Andrey and Ekaterina first introduced Elena to tennis, their daughter has reached the top of the sport.

Elena became the new world No. 1 during the 2026 US Open, taking the top ranking from Sabalenka after defeating Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Her rise includes 13 WTA singles titles, the 2022 Wimbledon championship, and the 2025 WTA Finals.

Now Elena has an opportunity to add another major achievement. Three days after securing the No. 1 ranking, she will face Sabalenka at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open women’s final.