Elena Rybakina’s Rumored Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elena Rybakina is a professional tennis player widely regarded as one of the world’s best. Her coach, Stefano Vukov, is also rumored to be her boyfriend. Vukov transitioned from playing professionally to coaching Rybakina. The 39-year-old was born on March 27, 1987.

As Vukov and Rybakina prepare for the U.S. Open Final, here is what you need to know:

1. Stefano Vukov Was Suspended From Coaching

Vukov began coaching Rybakina in 2019. In January 2025, Athlon Sports reports that the WTA suspended Vukov because of “an undisclosed breach of its Code of Conduct.”

This followed what Athlon calls “a reputation for being highly animated and aggressive courtside.” Despite this coaching style, Rybakina rose through the tennis rankings and eventually won Wimbledon.

Vukov’s suspension was appealed and overturned in August 2025, according to Athlon. Since then, he has rejoined Rybakina’s team as her coach.

2. Stefano Vukov’s Relationship With Elena Rybakina Has Crossed Boundaries

At this point in time, Rybakina has not publicly confirmed a dating partner or boyfriend. However, Vukov’s relationship with her has crossed boundaries, leading to rumors.

Athlon Sports reports that, “The rumors linking the World no. 1 romantically to Vukov stemmed from their close professional relationship and the dramatic off-court developments surrounding her team. Details that emerged during discussions on the tour suggested that their professional dynamic had reportedly crossed personal boundaries, which led to increased scrutiny from the tennis community.”

Rybakina publicly defended Vukov during his suspension, which did not squash the rumors.

3. Stefano Vukov Was Against Elena Rybakina Visiting Her Childhood Coach

Rybakina’s childhood coach, Evgenia Kulinovskaya, spoke about a time when Vukov was against Rybakina visiting her.

“Did it ever happen that [Elena] Rybakina wrote to me or came to see me? Yes. At first, Stefano was against it – he was very worried that she had started getting results and that someone might want to take her away. But later they both came to a training session with us in Moscow, and Stefano and I talked. He calmed down – he realized that I wasn’t planning to take Lena back or interfere in the training process,” Kulinovskaya said via Tennis World USA.

Later in the Tennis World report, Kulinovskaya reveals that Vukov now urges Rybakina to see her childhood coach from time to time.

4. Stefano Vukov and Elena Rybakina Recently Had a Heated On-Court Disagreement

Rybakina’s reputation as a calm and collected player was recently tested in a heated on-court disagreement with Vukov.

In her U.S. Open quarterfinal match against Qinwen Zheng, Tennis Head reports that she was heard arguing with Vukov on the court. According to the outlet, they argued over tactical decisions made during the first set.

“By the end of the match, Rybakina was listening closely to what Vukov had to say, but they certainly weren’t seeing eye to eye after the first set. The two-time Grand Slam champion dropped the first set to Zheng and disagreed with her coach’s tactical instructions.”

5. Stefano Vukov Enjoyed a Short Professional Tennis Career

Before Vukov became Rybakina’s coach, he played professional tennis.

According to his IFT Profile, Vukov played Men’s Singles from 2003 to 2009. During that time, he held a 12-18 win-loss record.

At the height of his playing career, Vukov was ranked 1122 overall. When he retired, he ranked 1779 overall.

It’s safe to say that he is enjoying more success as Rybakina’s coach than he did as a player.