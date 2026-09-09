Frances Tiafoe’s Stunning US Open Comeback Draws 9-Word Message From NBA Champion

Frances Tiafoe had spent nearly five hours searching for a way out. When he finally found one, a New York Knicks champion recognized the route.

Josh Hart celebrated Tiafoe’s remarkable comeback against Alex Michelsen in Tuesday’s US Open quarterfinal, connecting the five-set escape at Arthur Ashe Stadium to the resilience that carried the Knicks to an NBA championship.

“NY is the land of comebacks! Shoutout Big Foe!!” Hart wrote on X.

Tiafoe defeated Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6), completing the comeback after 4 hours, 38 minutes. The victory sent the 28-year-old American into his third US Open semifinal in five years.

The final score preserved the result. It could not adequately explain how close Tiafoe came to leaving the tournament.

Michelsen served for the match at 5-4 in the third set. After Tiafoe forced a fourth and leveled the match, Michelsen surged ahead 3-0 in the fifth. Tiafoe was again staring at the end of his run.

He kept finding another point.

Tiafoe Refuses to Let the Match End

Tiafoe did not produce a single shot that transformed the match. His comeback developed gradually as he found his rhythm, extended rallies and placed the burden of closing on Michelsen.

The longer the match continued, the heavier that burden appeared to become.

Tiafoe escaped the third set, controlled the fourth and recovered from the early break in the fifth. After neither player could separate himself through 12 games, Tiafoe finished the job in the deciding 10-point tiebreaker.

The emotion arrived immediately afterward. Michelsen, who had entered the quarterfinals without dropping a set, was in tears as the two Americans embraced at the net. Tiafoe held him there, understanding how easily their positions could have been reversed.

“He’s a hell of a player, man,” Tiafoe said during his on-court interview. “He easily could have won today.”

There was no exaggeration in that assessment. Michelsen had controlled the first half of the match and stood within a service game of the semifinals. Tiafoe survived by refusing to accept that the match had already been decided.

Knicks Connection Deepens Tiafoe’s New York Moment

Hart’s response was fitting because Tiafoe has long embraced the Knicks and their players.

He has spoken about his relationships with Hart and Jalen Brunson, once describing Brunson’s popularity in New York as approaching Jay-Z territory. During a previous US Open run, Tiafoe warmed up in Brunson’s No. 11 Knicks jersey and borrowed Mikal Bridges’ three-point celebration.

This time, the connection went beyond clothing and celebrations.

The Knicks trailed the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in the opening round of their championship run before winning three consecutive games. They followed that escape by sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, New York recovered from double-digit deficits in all five games. The Knicks erased a 29-point hole in Game 4 and rallied from 16 down in the championship-clinching Game 5.

Tiafoe offered Arthur Ashe Stadium a familiar New York script: fall behind, survive the moment when defeat feels inevitable and keep applying pressure until the night changes.

Hart had already lived it.

Now, as Tiafoe moves within two victories of his first Grand Slam title, he has authored a New York comeback of his own.