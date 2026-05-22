French Open 2026 Draw Revealed: Full Men’s, Women’s Roland Garros Brackets

The full men’s and women’s French Open draws for Roland Garros 2026 have officially been revealed, setting the stage for several blockbuster early-round matchups in Paris. The 126th edition of the French Open begins Sunday, May 24, at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, with the tournament running through Sunday, June 7. The red clay courts of the 16th arrondissement host the second Grand Slam of 2026, as the world’s top men and women compete for the Musketeers’ Cup and the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

American fans can catch every match on TNT and truTV, with complete streaming coverage available on HBO Max. The women’s singles final is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at 9 a.m. ET on TNT. The men’s singles final follows Sunday, June 7, at 9 a.m. ET on HBO Max. Top seeds including Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek now know their potential paths through the clay-court Grand Slam as the year’s second major approaches quickly.

Jannik Sinner Chases Career Grand Slam With Alcaraz Out

On the men’s side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the tournament while recovering from a wrist injury, clearing a significant path for world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian enters as the heavy betting favorite at -300 and needs only the French Open title to complete the career Grand Slam. Alexander Zverev checks in as the second choice at +750, with Novak Djokovic — a five-time Roland Garros champion — lurking as a dangerous wild card.

Coco Gauff Defends Title Against Swiatek, Sabalenka

The women’s draw features defending champion Coco Gauff, who defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to claim last year’s title — her second Grand Slam and her first at Roland Garros. Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek enters as the betting favorite at +225, with Sabalenka close behind at +275 and Gauff listed at +700. Gauff opens her title defense against fellow American Taylor Townsend. Below are the complete men’s and women’s singles draws.

ROLAND-GARROS 2026 — Men’s Singles Draw 1st ROUND 2nd ROUND 3rd ROUND Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals / Final SINNER Jannik ITA [1] TABUR Clement FRA (W) FEARNLEY Jacob GBR CERUNDOLO Juan Manuel ARG LANDALUCE Martin ESP KOPRIVA Vit CZE (Q) MOUTET Corentin FRA [30] RINDERKNECH Arthur FRA [22] FUCSOVICS Marton HUN (Q) BERRETTINI Matteo ITA QUINN Ethan USA COMESANA Francisco ARG DARDERI Luciano ITA [14] BUBLIK Alexander KAZ [9] STRUFF Jan-Lennard GER Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) SHAPOVALOV Denis CAN MUNAR Jaume ESP HURKACZ Hubert POL SPIZZIRRI Eliot USA TIAFOE Frances USA [19] ARNALDI Matteo ITA [29] MULLER Alexandre FRA TSITSIPAS Stefanos GRE COLLIGNON Raphael BEL VUKIC Aleksandar AUS MERIDA Daniel ESP SHELTON Ben USA [5] AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix CAN [4] ALTMAIER Daniel GER BAEZ Sebastian ARG BURRUCHAGA Roman Andres ARG VAN ASSCHE Luca FRA KYPSON Patrick USA BAUTISTA AGUT Roberto ESP NAKASHIMA Brandon USA [31] NORRIE Cameron GBR [20] VALLEJO Adolfo Daniel PAR CILIC Marin CRO KOUAME Moise FRA (W) TABILO Alejandro CHI MAJCHRZAK Kamil POL Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) VACHEROT Valentin MON [16] COBOLLI Flavio ITA [10] Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) WU Yibing CHN GIRON Marcos USA Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) ZHANG Zhizhen CHN GARIN Cristian CHI TIEN Learner USA [18] CERUNDOLO Francisco ARG [25] VAN DE ZANDSCHULP Botic NED GASTON Hugo FRA (W) MONFILS Gael FRA (W) POPYRIN Alexei AUS SVAJDA Zachary USA WALTON Adam AUS (W) MEDVEDEV Daniil — [6] DE MINAUR Alex AUS [8] Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) BLOCKX Alexander BEL NAVONE Mariano ARG DROGUET Titouan FRA (W) BROOKSBY Jenson USA MENSIC Jakub CZE [26] ETCHEVERRY Tomas Martin ARG [23] BORGES Nuno POR KECMANOVIC Miomir SRB MAROZSAN Fabian HUN Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) UGO CARABELLI Camilo ARG BUSE Ignacio PER RUBLEV Andrey — [11] RUUD Casper NOR [15] Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) MEDJEDOVIC Hamad SRB HANFMANN Yannick GER SONEGO Lorenzo ITA Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) HIJIKATA Rinky AUS PAUL Tommy USA [24] FONSECA Joao BRA [28] Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) PRIZMIC Dino CRO Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) ROYER Valentin FRA MPETSHI PERRICARD Giovanni FRA DJOKOVIC Novak SRB [3] FRITZ Taylor USA [7] BASAVAREDDY Nishesh USA (W) SHEVCHENKO Alexander KAZ MICHELSEN Alex USA DUCKWORTH James AUS DIALLO Gabriel CAN KOVACEVIC Aleksandar USA JODAR Rafael ESP [27] DAVIDOVICH FOKINA Alejandro ESP [21] DZUMHUR Damir BIH Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) TIRANTE Thiago Agustin ARG KOKKINAKIS Thanasi AUS ATMANE Terence FRA CARRENO BUSTA Pablo ESP LEHECKA Jiri CZE [12] KHACHANOV Karen — [13] GEA Arthur FRA (W) Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q) TRUNGELLITI Marco ARG OPELKA Reilly USA WAWRINKA Stan SUI FILS Arthur FRA [17] HUMBERT Ugo FRA [32] MANNARINO Adrian FRA HALYS Quentin FRA BELLUCCI Mattia ITA MACHAC Tomas CZE BERGS Zizou BEL BONZI Benjamin FRA ZVEREV Alexander GER [2]

Roland Garros 2026 Men’s Singles Draw • Updated as of 21/05/2026

ROLAND-GARROS 2026 — Women’s Singles Draw 1st ROUND 2nd ROUND 3rd ROUND Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals / Final SABALENKA Aryna — [1] BOUZAS MANEIRO Jessica ESP Qualifier (Q) JACQUEMOT Elsa FRA KASATKINA Daria AUS SONMEZ Zeynep TUR (Q) BUSCA Cristina ESP [31] JOVIC Iva USA [17] EALA Alexandra PHI NAVARRO Emma USA TJEN Janice INA VEKIC Donna CRO TUBELLO Alice FRA (W) SIEGEMUND Laura GER OSAKA Naomi JPN [16] BARTUNKOVA Nikola CZE [9] WALTERT Simona SUI SINIAKOVA Katerina CZE RUZIC Antonia CRO Qualifier (Q) VANDEWINKEL Hanne BEL KEYS Madison USA [19] SHNAIDER Diana — [25] ZARAZUA Renata MEX (Q) KESSLER McCartney USA Qualifier (Q) OLIIYNYKOVA Oleksandra UKR BIRRELL Kimberly AUS PEGULA Jessica USA [5] GAUFF Coco USA [4] TOWNSEND Taylor USA GALFI Dalma HUN (Q) URHOBO Akasha USA (W) BOULTER Katie GBR JOINT Maya AUS POTAPOVA Anastasia AUT [28] KALINSKAYA Anna — [22] BOISSON Lois FRA (Q) COCCIARETTO Elisabetta ITA GIBSON Talia AUS PUTINTSEVA Yulia KAZ OSORIO Camila COL ALEXANDROVA Ekaterina — [14] NOSKOVA Linda CZE [12] SAKKARI Maria GRE Qualifier (Q) UCHIJIMA Moyuka JPN (Q) ZHENG Qinwen CHN MARIA Tatjana GER MERTENS Elise BEL [23] LI Ann USA [30] ZHANG Shuai CHN KALININA Anhelina UKR PARRY Diane FRA GRABHER Julia AUT (Q) RAKOTOMANGA RAJAONAH Tiantsoa FRA (W) ANISIMOVA Amanda USA [6] SVITOLINA Elina UKR [7] BONDAR Anna HUN (Q) JEANJEAN Leolia FRA (W) SORRIBES TORMO Sara ESP KORPATSCH Tamara GER WANG Xinyu CHN [32] TAUSON Clara DEN [21] SNIGUR Daria UKR KENIN Sofia USA STEARNS Peyton USA TOMLJANOVIC Ajla AUS MCNALLY Caty USA Qualifier (Q) BENCIC Belinda SUI [11] KOSTYUK Marta UKR [15] SELEKHMEYEVA Oksana — VOLYNETS Katie USA BUREL Clara FRA (W) UDVARDY Panna HUN GOLUBIC Viktorija SUI PARKS Alycia USA FERNANDEZ Leylah CAN [24] OSTAPENKO Jelena LAT [29] SEIDEL Ella GER VALENTOVA Tereza CZE LINETTE Magda POL BEJLEK Sara CZE Qualifier (Q) JONES Emerson AUS (W) SWIATEK Iga POL [3] ANDREEVA Mirra — [8] FERRO Fiona FRA (W) ARANGO Emiliana COL JONES Francesca GBR Qualifier (Q) HADDAD MAIA Beatriz BRA BOUZKOVA Marie CZE [27] SAMSONOVA Liudmila — [20] TEICHMAN Jil SUI FRECH Magdalena POL RUSE Elena-Gabriela ROU RAKHIMOVA Kamilla UZB CRISTIAN Jaqueline ROU ZAKHAROVA Anastasia — [10] MUCHOVA Karolina CZE PAOLINI Jasmine ITA [13] YASTREMSKA Dayana UKR RADUCANU Emma GBR SIERRA Solana ARG LYS Eva GER EFREMOVA Ksenia FRA (W) CIRSTEA Sorana ROU [18] BAPTISTE Hailey USA [26] KREJCIKOVA Barbora CZE KOVINIC Danka MNE Qualifier (Q) BLINKOVA Anna — STARODUBTSEVA Yuliia UKR ERJAVEC Veronika SLO RYBAKINA Elena KAZ [2]

Roland Garros 2026 Women’s Singles Draw • Updated as of 21/05/2026

With the draws now set, the competition figures to deliver the kind of storylines that make Roland Garros one of the most compelling fortnights in sports. Sinner’s pursuit of the career Grand Slam runs straight through a field still capable of derailing him — Zverev, Djokovic, and home favorite Arthur Fils all present genuine danger on clay. On the women’s side, the Swiatek-Gauff-Sabalenka triangle has defined the sport for two years running, and Paris has a way of settling those arguments definitively. The Suzanne Lenglen Cup final is Saturday. The Musketeers’ Cup final is Sunday. For tennis fans, the next two weeks are required viewing.