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French Open 2026 Draw Revealed: Full Men’s, Women’s Roland Garros Brackets

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Jannik Sinner plays a shot at the French Open.
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Jannik Sinner of Italy slides for a forehand at the French Open at Roland Garros.

The full men’s and women’s French Open draws for Roland Garros 2026 have officially been revealed, setting the stage for several blockbuster early-round matchups in Paris. The 126th edition of the French Open begins Sunday, May 24, at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, with the tournament running through Sunday, June 7. The red clay courts of the 16th arrondissement host the second Grand Slam of 2026, as the world’s top men and women compete for the Musketeers’ Cup and the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

American fans can catch every match on TNT and truTV, with complete streaming coverage available on HBO Max. The women’s singles final is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at 9 a.m. ET on TNT. The men’s singles final follows Sunday, June 7, at 9 a.m. ET on HBO Max. Top seeds including Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek now know their potential paths through the clay-court Grand Slam as the year’s second major approaches quickly.

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Jannik Sinner Chases Career Grand Slam With Alcaraz Out

On the men’s side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the tournament while recovering from a wrist injury, clearing a significant path for world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian enters as the heavy betting favorite at -300 and needs only the French Open title to complete the career Grand Slam. Alexander Zverev checks in as the second choice at +750, with Novak Djokovic — a five-time Roland Garros champion — lurking as a dangerous wild card.

Coco Gauff Defends Title Against Swiatek, Sabalenka

The women’s draw features defending champion Coco Gauff, who defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to claim last year’s title — her second Grand Slam and her first at Roland Garros. Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek enters as the betting favorite at +225, with Sabalenka close behind at +275 and Gauff listed at +700. Gauff opens her title defense against fellow American Taylor Townsend. Below are the complete men’s and women’s singles draws.

ROLAND-GARROS 2026 — Men’s Singles Draw
1st ROUND 2nd ROUND 3rd ROUND Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals / Final
SINNER Jannik ITA [1]
TABUR Clement FRA (W)
FEARNLEY Jacob GBR
CERUNDOLO Juan Manuel ARG
LANDALUCE Martin ESP
KOPRIVA Vit CZE (Q)
MOUTET Corentin FRA [30]
RINDERKNECH Arthur FRA [22]
FUCSOVICS Marton HUN (Q)
BERRETTINI Matteo ITA
QUINN Ethan USA
COMESANA Francisco ARG
DARDERI Luciano ITA [14]
BUBLIK Alexander KAZ [9]
STRUFF Jan-Lennard GER
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
SHAPOVALOV Denis CAN
MUNAR Jaume ESP
HURKACZ Hubert POL
SPIZZIRRI Eliot USA
TIAFOE Frances USA [19]
ARNALDI Matteo ITA [29]
MULLER Alexandre FRA
TSITSIPAS Stefanos GRE
COLLIGNON Raphael BEL
VUKIC Aleksandar AUS
MERIDA Daniel ESP
SHELTON Ben USA [5]
AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix CAN [4]
ALTMAIER Daniel GER
BAEZ Sebastian ARG
BURRUCHAGA Roman Andres ARG
VAN ASSCHE Luca FRA
KYPSON Patrick USA
BAUTISTA AGUT Roberto ESP
NAKASHIMA Brandon USA [31]
NORRIE Cameron GBR [20]
VALLEJO Adolfo Daniel PAR
CILIC Marin CRO
KOUAME Moise FRA (W)
TABILO Alejandro CHI
MAJCHRZAK Kamil POL
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
VACHEROT Valentin MON [16]
COBOLLI Flavio ITA [10]
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
WU Yibing CHN
GIRON Marcos USA
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
ZHANG Zhizhen CHN
GARIN Cristian CHI
TIEN Learner USA [18]
CERUNDOLO Francisco ARG [25]
VAN DE ZANDSCHULP Botic NED
GASTON Hugo FRA (W)
MONFILS Gael FRA (W)
POPYRIN Alexei AUS
SVAJDA Zachary USA
WALTON Adam AUS (W)
MEDVEDEV Daniil — [6]
DE MINAUR Alex AUS [8]
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
BLOCKX Alexander BEL
NAVONE Mariano ARG
DROGUET Titouan FRA (W)
BROOKSBY Jenson USA
MENSIC Jakub CZE [26]
ETCHEVERRY Tomas Martin ARG [23]
BORGES Nuno POR
KECMANOVIC Miomir SRB
MAROZSAN Fabian HUN
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
UGO CARABELLI Camilo ARG
BUSE Ignacio PER
RUBLEV Andrey — [11]
RUUD Casper NOR [15]
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
MEDJEDOVIC Hamad SRB
HANFMANN Yannick GER
SONEGO Lorenzo ITA
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
HIJIKATA Rinky AUS
PAUL Tommy USA [24]
FONSECA Joao BRA [28]
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
PRIZMIC Dino CRO
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
ROYER Valentin FRA
MPETSHI PERRICARD Giovanni FRA
DJOKOVIC Novak SRB [3]
FRITZ Taylor USA [7]
BASAVAREDDY Nishesh USA (W)
SHEVCHENKO Alexander KAZ
MICHELSEN Alex USA
DUCKWORTH James AUS
DIALLO Gabriel CAN
KOVACEVIC Aleksandar USA
JODAR Rafael ESP [27]
DAVIDOVICH FOKINA Alejandro ESP [21]
DZUMHUR Damir BIH
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
TIRANTE Thiago Agustin ARG
KOKKINAKIS Thanasi AUS
ATMANE Terence FRA
CARRENO BUSTA Pablo ESP
LEHECKA Jiri CZE [12]
KHACHANOV Karen — [13]
GEA Arthur FRA (W)
Qualifier/Lucky Loser (Q)
TRUNGELLITI Marco ARG
OPELKA Reilly USA
WAWRINKA Stan SUI
FILS Arthur FRA [17]
HUMBERT Ugo FRA [32]
MANNARINO Adrian FRA
HALYS Quentin FRA
BELLUCCI Mattia ITA
MACHAC Tomas CZE
BERGS Zizou BEL
BONZI Benjamin FRA
ZVEREV Alexander GER [2]

Roland Garros 2026 Men’s Singles Draw • Updated as of 21/05/2026

ROLAND-GARROS 2026 — Women’s Singles Draw
1st ROUND 2nd ROUND 3rd ROUND Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals / Final
SABALENKA Aryna — [1]
BOUZAS MANEIRO Jessica ESP
Qualifier (Q)
JACQUEMOT Elsa FRA
KASATKINA Daria AUS
SONMEZ Zeynep TUR (Q)
BUSCA Cristina ESP [31]
JOVIC Iva USA [17]
EALA Alexandra PHI
NAVARRO Emma USA
TJEN Janice INA
VEKIC Donna CRO
TUBELLO Alice FRA (W)
SIEGEMUND Laura GER
OSAKA Naomi JPN [16]
BARTUNKOVA Nikola CZE [9]
WALTERT Simona SUI
SINIAKOVA Katerina CZE
RUZIC Antonia CRO
Qualifier (Q)
VANDEWINKEL Hanne BEL
KEYS Madison USA [19]
SHNAIDER Diana — [25]
ZARAZUA Renata MEX (Q)
KESSLER McCartney USA
Qualifier (Q)
OLIIYNYKOVA Oleksandra UKR
BIRRELL Kimberly AUS
PEGULA Jessica USA [5]
GAUFF Coco USA [4]
TOWNSEND Taylor USA
GALFI Dalma HUN (Q)
URHOBO Akasha USA (W)
BOULTER Katie GBR
JOINT Maya AUS
POTAPOVA Anastasia AUT [28]
KALINSKAYA Anna — [22]
BOISSON Lois FRA (Q)
COCCIARETTO Elisabetta ITA
GIBSON Talia AUS
PUTINTSEVA Yulia KAZ
OSORIO Camila COL
ALEXANDROVA Ekaterina — [14]
NOSKOVA Linda CZE [12]
SAKKARI Maria GRE
Qualifier (Q)
UCHIJIMA Moyuka JPN (Q)
ZHENG Qinwen CHN
MARIA Tatjana GER
MERTENS Elise BEL [23]
LI Ann USA [30]
ZHANG Shuai CHN
KALININA Anhelina UKR
PARRY Diane FRA
GRABHER Julia AUT (Q)
RAKOTOMANGA RAJAONAH Tiantsoa FRA (W)
ANISIMOVA Amanda USA [6]
SVITOLINA Elina UKR [7]
BONDAR Anna HUN (Q)
JEANJEAN Leolia FRA (W)
SORRIBES TORMO Sara ESP
KORPATSCH Tamara GER
WANG Xinyu CHN [32]
TAUSON Clara DEN [21]
SNIGUR Daria UKR
KENIN Sofia USA
STEARNS Peyton USA
TOMLJANOVIC Ajla AUS
MCNALLY Caty USA
Qualifier (Q)
BENCIC Belinda SUI [11]
KOSTYUK Marta UKR [15]
SELEKHMEYEVA Oksana —
VOLYNETS Katie USA
BUREL Clara FRA (W)
UDVARDY Panna HUN
GOLUBIC Viktorija SUI
PARKS Alycia USA
FERNANDEZ Leylah CAN [24]
OSTAPENKO Jelena LAT [29]
SEIDEL Ella GER
VALENTOVA Tereza CZE
LINETTE Magda POL
BEJLEK Sara CZE
Qualifier (Q)
JONES Emerson AUS (W)
SWIATEK Iga POL [3]
ANDREEVA Mirra — [8]
FERRO Fiona FRA (W)
ARANGO Emiliana COL
JONES Francesca GBR
Qualifier (Q)
HADDAD MAIA Beatriz BRA
BOUZKOVA Marie CZE [27]
SAMSONOVA Liudmila — [20]
TEICHMAN Jil SUI
FRECH Magdalena POL
RUSE Elena-Gabriela ROU
RAKHIMOVA Kamilla UZB
CRISTIAN Jaqueline ROU
ZAKHAROVA Anastasia — [10]
MUCHOVA Karolina CZE
PAOLINI Jasmine ITA [13]
YASTREMSKA Dayana UKR
RADUCANU Emma GBR
SIERRA Solana ARG
LYS Eva GER
EFREMOVA Ksenia FRA (W)
CIRSTEA Sorana ROU [18]
BAPTISTE Hailey USA [26]
KREJCIKOVA Barbora CZE
KOVINIC Danka MNE
Qualifier (Q)
BLINKOVA Anna —
STARODUBTSEVA Yuliia UKR
ERJAVEC Veronika SLO
RYBAKINA Elena KAZ [2]

Roland Garros 2026 Women’s Singles Draw • Updated as of 21/05/2026

With the draws now set, the competition figures to deliver the kind of storylines that make Roland Garros one of the most compelling fortnights in sports. Sinner’s pursuit of the career Grand Slam runs straight through a field still capable of derailing him — Zverev, Djokovic, and home favorite Arthur Fils all present genuine danger on clay. On the women’s side, the Swiatek-Gauff-Sabalenka triangle has defined the sport for two years running, and Paris has a way of settling those arguments definitively. The Suzanne Lenglen Cup final is Saturday. The Musketeers’ Cup final is Sunday. For tennis fans, the next two weeks are required viewing.

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Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

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French Open 2026 Draw Revealed: Full Men’s, Women’s Roland Garros Brackets

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