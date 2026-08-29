How to Watch US Open: Sunday Schedule Features Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams, Jessica Pegula

The 2026 US Open begins Sunday with Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams sharing the Arthur Ashe Stadium night session, while Jessica Pegula, Daniil Medvedev and Jasmine Paolini lead a crowded opening-day schedule across Flushing Meadows.

First-round play begins at 11 a.m. ET on the outer courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Arthur Ashe Stadium opens at noon, with the night session scheduled for 7 p.m.

The tournament will offer extensive television and streaming coverage across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and the ESPN App.

US Open Sunday TV Schedule and How to Watch

ESPN2 will open Sunday’s coverage with “SportsCenter at the US Open” from 11 a.m. to noon. Live first-round action moves to ABC from noon to 3 p.m.

Coverage continues on ESPN2 and Disney+ from 3 to 4:30 p.m., followed by ESPN and Disney+ from 4:30 to 6 p.m. “US Open Match Point” airs from 6 to 7 p.m. before ESPN’s primetime coverage begins.

Time (ET) Coverage Network 11 a.m.-noon SportsCenter at the US Open ESPN2 Noon-3 p.m. First-round coverage ABC 3-4:30 p.m. First-round coverage ESPN2, Disney+ 4:30-6 p.m. First-round coverage ESPN, Disney+ 6-7 p.m. US Open Match Point ESPN, Disney+ 7-11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open ESPN, Disney+ 5:30-11 p.m. Spanish-language coverage ESPN Deportes

Every match from all 16 courts will stream through the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers. The app will also debut “RedZone at the US Open,” a whip-around presentation running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and moving viewers among the most compelling points across the grounds.

Select opening-day matches will be available to all Disney+ subscribers.

Djokovic and Venus Williams Lead Arthur Ashe Schedule

Third-seeded Pegula opens play in Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The American is followed by No. 7 seed Medvedev, who faces France’s Hugo Gaston.

The night session begins with fourth-seeded Djokovic against Mariano Navone. Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam singles championship against an Argentine better known for his results on clay.

Williams then faces former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the final match on Ashe. The meeting brings together two American Grand Slam champions at opposite stages of their careers and gives opening night its strongest emotional hook.

Louis Armstrong Stadium begins at 11 a.m. with No. 19 Paolini against Veronika Erjavec. American Tommy Paul, the No. 20 seed, follows against Hong Kong qualifier Coleman Wong.

Ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina opens the Armstrong night session against Solana Sierra before No. 15 Alexander Bublik faces American J.J. Wolf.

Best US Open First-Round Matches to Watch Sunday

One of Sunday’s most intriguing women’s matches will take place on Grandstand, where No. 11 Marta Kostyuk meets Australian qualifier Storm Hunter. Kostyuk owns the higher ranking and heavier baseline game, but Hunter arrives with three qualifying matches behind her and extensive doubles experience.

Grandstand also features No. 18 Jiri Lehecka against former US Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta. Denis Shapovalov later meets Miomir Kecmanovic before No. 26 Emma Navarro faces French Open champion Lois Boisson no earlier than 5 p.m.

No. 31 Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open runner-up, plays Shuai Zhang on Stadium 17. No. 27 Barbora Krejcikova begins that court’s schedule against Kamilla Rakhimova.

Other notable matches include former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, No. 18 Ekaterina Alexandrova against McCartney Kessler and No. 29 Cameron Norrie against Luca Van Assche.

With Djokovic chasing history, Williams returning to the sport’s largest tennis stadium and several dangerous unseeded players scattered across the grounds, the US Open will not need time to warm up. Sunday’s opening round arrives with marquee names, contrasting generations and potential trouble waiting well beyond Arthur Ashe Stadium.