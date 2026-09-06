Iva Jovic Admits Alex Eala Made Her ‘Lose Her Sanity’ at US Open

Iva Jovic needed more than three hours, 43 winners and nearly every ounce of energy she had to defeat one of her closest friends.

The 18-year-old American outlasted Alex Eala 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in a gripping third-round match Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Jovic trailed 4-2 in the deciding set before rallying to reach the US Open’s fourth round for the first time.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Jovic said during her on-court interview. “That felt like a marathon, and I felt like I lost my sanity five times over to win that match.”

The emotion came from more than the stakes. Eala is one of Jovic’s best friends on tour, a familiar practice partner and an opponent who forced her to find another level under the lights in New York.

“I’m usually not one that shows that many emotions, but this one really meant a lot to me,” Jovic said. “It’s everything to have another match here at the US Open.”

Alex Eala Pushed Iva Jovic to the Limit

The match featured 17 combined service breaks and constant momentum swings. Eala recovered from losing a tight opening set by taking the second, then moved within two games of victory after building a 4-2 lead in the third.

Jovic refused to let the match slip away.

She tried to slow herself down between points and absorb the atmosphere, even as the heavily pro-Eala crowd made Arthur Ashe Stadium feel like an away court for the American.

“I just tried to take my time in those moments and feel the energy, feel the crowd, even though they weren’t always rooting for me,” Jovic said. “You gave me so much energy to just keep pushing and leave absolutely everything on the court.”

During an ESPN studio interview with Andy Roddick and Malika Andrews, Jovic described the physical and emotional toll in vivid detail.

She said she felt as though she was shaking throughout the match. She lost an earring, fell to the court and left with cuts on her knees after repeatedly sliding for balls.

“I had to give absolutely everything to get through that,” Jovic said. “It feels really good to get through.”

Her statistics reflected the quality of the performance. Jovic struck 43 winners against 27 unforced errors. Eala also finished with a positive winner-to-error differential, validating what both players felt across the net.

“I felt like I was playing good tennis,” Jovic said. “I just couldn’t believe how difficult it was for me to get absolutely anything from her.”

Jovic called it “definitely one of the matches of the year.”

Jovic Praises Eala’s Pressure and Sportsmanship

Eala’s return game created one of Jovic’s most persistent problems.

The Filipina positioned herself close to the baseline and attacked second serves before Jovic could establish control. Jovic acknowledged that she needed to land more first serves, but she also credited Eala for making every service game uncomfortable.

“She stands so close, she rips those returns,” Jovic said. “She makes you feel so much pressure. She really makes you serve worse.”

Jovic’s assessment captured Eala’s ability to create pressure without overwhelming opponents with conventional power. Her early contact and aggressive court position left Jovic fighting to protect nearly every service game.

Friendship Returns After Final Point

Their competitive history added another layer. Jovic had defeated Eala at the French Open and Queen’s Club earlier this season. Saturday’s victory extended her head-to-head advantage to 3-0, with one win on each surface.

Yet Jovic’s strongest praise came after the final point.

Eala crossed the net, embraced her friend and congratulated her while Jovic was still processing the victory. The gesture left a lasting impression.

“She’s amazing,” Jovic said. “She fights like a beast on the court, but afterward, she’s the first to congratulate me and want me to go even further.”

Jovic admitted she was unsure whether she could have handled the same disappointment with such composure.

“She’s such a class act,” Jovic said. “I don’t know if I would have been able to be as gracious as she was. She’s amazing. She fights like a beast on the court, but afterward, she’s the first to congratulate me and want me to go even further.”

Only days earlier, their friendship had been on display during Fan Week, when Eala and Jovic brought their fathers onto the same court for a playful doubles exhibition. Saturday demanded something entirely different.

Jovic survived it—and earned an all-American fourth-round meeting with No. 4 seed Coco Gauff, who defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-4. It will be Jovic’s third appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam this season.

She was not ready to think about that challenge immediately.

“Honestly, I’m just surviving right now,” Jovic said. “Tomorrow, I’m going to sleep. Then I’m going to practice a little bit, and then I’ll think about Coco.”

Before turning the page, Jovic made one thing clear: Beating Eala required everything she had, and their friendship made the battle mean even more.