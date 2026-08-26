Anna Wintour Makes Major Alex Eala Statement Amid Vogue Cover Rumors

Alex Eala arrived at the U.S. Open as one of tennis’ fastest-rising players. She may leave New York with considerably more influence beyond the baseline.

Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s chief content officer, Vogue’s global editorial director and the longtime force behind the Met Gala, singled out the 21-year-old Filipina while discussing tennis’ increasingly close relationship with fashion.

Wintour’s influence extends well beyond publishing. She is widely regarded as the inspiration for Miranda Priestly, the formidable fashion editor portrayed by Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada.

In a video published by the U.S. Open, Wintour placed Eala alongside Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka as players who understand that the court can serve as both a competitive stage and a platform for personal expression.

“We had the young Filipino star,” Wintour said. “You could see, even in such a young star, how interested she is in fashion and how she wants to learn about it and follow it.”

Wintour added: “I think it’s great. It’s wonderful how sports and fashion have become this wonderful sort of marriage.”

The endorsement would have been notable on its own. Its timing made it more intriguing.

Alex Eala Linked to Mysterious Condé Nast Cover

Jessica Schiffer, a fashion industry writer and founder of the women’s tennis publication Hard Court, reported on X that Eala photographed a magazine cover at Condé Nast on Monday.

“Vogue, Allure, or Glamour?” Schiffer wrote.

Neither Eala nor Condé Nast has confirmed the shoot, its release date or the publication involved. The possibility of a Vogue cover nevertheless gained traction among Filipino supporters after Wintour publicly praised Eala’s interest in fashion.

Wintour stepped away from the day-to-day leadership of American Vogue in 2025, when Chloe Malle became the publication’s head of editorial content. Wintour retained her broader leadership roles at Condé Nast and Vogue while continuing to oversee major cultural events, including the Met Gala.

Her comments about Eala therefore carried more than ceremonial weight.

Eala previously appeared on the cover of Vogue Philippines in 2022. A cover for the American edition — if that proves to be the project — would introduce her to a substantially larger global fashion audience.

Allure or Glamour would also provide significant exposure for a player whose profile has expanded rapidly over the past two seasons.

The rumored Condé Nast project remains unconfirmed. Wintour’s interest does not.

Alex Eala’s Profile Extends Beyond Tennis

Wintour made her remarks during the U.S. Open’s “Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York” exhibition, which Eala attended with fellow player Eva Lys.

Eala wore a cropped mustard-yellow leather jacket over a white top, pairing it with relaxed blue jeans. The look was polished without appearing overly constructed — a fitting reflection of the confident but still-developing style Wintour described.

The Filipina star has regularly incorporated fashion into her public identity. She has worn creations by Filipino designers, including her uncle Rhett Eala, while using clothing and accessories to maintain a connection to her heritage during an international schedule.

Her expanding fashion presence coincides with the most important stretch of her tennis career.

Eala won her first WTA title in Washington this month, defeating Jessica Pegula in three sets and becoming the first player from the Philippines to capture a tour-level singles championship. The breakthrough elevated her ranking and transformed her into one of the most recognizable young players at the season’s final Grand Slam.

Fashion has long embraced tennis players with the performance, personality and reach to exist in both worlds. Williams and Osaka provided the modern blueprint. Eala is beginning to explore what that space could become for her.

The destination of her rumored magazine cover remains a mystery. Wintour’s endorsement makes the speculation difficult to ignore.