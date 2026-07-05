Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Shows Off Flawless Look Amid Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner advanced to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon 2026 after defeating Jenson Brooksby in straight sets. Next up, he returns to Centre Court to take on Shintaro Mochizuki on July 5.

Despite defeating Brooksby 6-4,6-3,6-4 in two hours and 13 minutes, Sinner doesn’t feel like he’s back to his usual self just yet. Following his unexpected second-round exit at the French Open in May, the world No. 1 told reporters he’s still finding his rhythm.

“Trying to improve every day,” he told reporters. “Small step forward today [but] trying to get better. If I want to go far in this tournament, couple of things I need to handle better, but all in all, very happy.”

Sinner’s girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, is not yet in London for the tournament. However, Hasanovic continues to capture fans’ attention during his run at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Looked Stunning in a Black Dress During Wimbledon

Hasanovic, who’s been dating Sinner for over a year, is always one of the most stylish guests at his tournaments. The Danish model recently drew rave reviews for her latest look on Instagram.

One fan commented, “So simple, so beautiful 🔥 gorgeous lady ❤️.” Another person wrote, “Stunning ❤️❤️❤️.”

While Sinner and Hasanovic keep their romance out of the spotlight and off social media, she proudly supported her boyfriend at multiple tournaments. The former pageant queen, however, can’t make it to all of Sinner’s matches.

She missed his victory at the Miami Open, during he won the elusive “Sunshine Double” following title at Indian Wells, as she was celebrating the launch of her self-tanner line in Copenhagen. She instead sent a subtle love message from afar.

Shintaro Mochizuki Is Starstruck By Playing Against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

While Sinner looks to defend his Wimbledon title, Mochizuki can’t believe he’s still in competition. The unranked player advanced the Round of 16 after upsetting Rafael Jodar (No. 3) in four sets.

“It’s a very strange feeling to face Jannik here at Wimbledon,” the 23-year-old Japanese star told reporters. “Especially this year. Before coming here, I wasn’t winning almost any matches, and I still don’t quite know how I managed to reach the fourth round.

“I’m super excited, but at the same time, it’s weird to see myself at this stage of the tournament. I just want to keep enjoying the experience.”

“I don’t know him much. For me, he’s almost a celebrity,” Mochizuki added of his opponent. “That’s why I say it’s weird to face him. I’m convinced he’ll play very fast and try to destroy me from the first point. Honestly, if I just hit the ball, I don’t think I can win.”