Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Reveals Reason for Wimbledon Absence

Following his unexpected second-round exit at the French Open in May, Jannik Sinner is back on the court and beginning to plow his way through the competition at Wimbledon 2026.

Sinner, 24, looked human against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, during which he took a nasty fall. However, he looked every bit the World No. 1 as he took down Portugal’s Nuno Borges, his second-round opponent, 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4.

“When you have a fall like this, waking up the next day, it was not perfect. But we recovered very well. On court today, I felt good. So no issues at all. The foot was really good. I feel all okay.”

Next up, Sinner takes on Jenson Brooksby in the third round on July 3. While Sinner is 1-0 in his career against Brooksby, the American has yet to drop a set at Wimbledon. “It’s going to be a very different match,” Sinner said of Brooksby. “I’m looking forward to it.”

During the match on Friday, fans will keep an eye out for Sinner’s girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic. However, Hasanovic has not yet made her way to the All England Club in London.

Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, Is at Roskilde Festival

Hasanovic, a Danish model, was in Rome to see Sinner win the Italian Open, during which he became the first Italian man to win the title in 50 years and the second man to ever win all nine Masters 1000 titles since Novak Djokovic in 2018.

While Hasanovic is a regular at most of his matches, the former pageant queen is booked at the moment. Hasaonic posted a video on TikTok from the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, which runs from June 27 to July 4.

Hasanovic, however, can still make her way to London to watch Sinner play. Wimbledon runs through July 12. Considering Sinner is the reigning Wimbledon champion, there’s a good chance he’ll return to the final this year, especially with Carlos Alcaraz still out injured.

Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic are Slowly Becoming Less Guarded About Their Relationship

While Sinner initially denied dating Hasanovic at the 2025 Italian Open, the two are clearly becoming more comfortable with their romance. In September, a fan video appeared to show Sinner’s phone, featuring a photo of Hasanovic as his screensaver at the U.S. Open. Ahead of the tournament, he told Corriere della Sera that he was in love, “but we don’t talk about our private life.”

While the two never post about each other on social media, Hasanovic sits with Sinner’s family at matches. Last month, the power couple attended Swedish Olympian Mondo Duplantis and model Desiré Inglander’s wedding.