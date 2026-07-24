New PDA-Filled Photos of Jannik Sinner, Girlfriend Laila Drop Ahead of US Open

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, recently vacationed on the beautiful island of Sardinia ahead of the Italian superstar’s return to next month’s US Open.

The couple reportedly flew to Sardinia with a couple of friends and their dog, Snoopy. Chi Magazine captured exclusive photos of Sinner and Laila joking around and having fun in the pool at a seaside villa in Porto Rafael.

Some of the photos from the spread can be seen below.

Jannik Sinner, Laila Hasanovic Relax in Italy

During their romantic getaway, Sinner and Laila were also photographed kissing by paparazzi. The photos can be seen below.

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Jannik Sinner Prepares for US Open

Sinner definitely earned his vacation after winning back-to-back titles at Wimbledon earlier this year, when he defeated Alexander Zverev in a cracking five-setter in the final after overcoming seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.

Now, the Italian turns his attention to the US Open, where the 2024 champion is the early betting favorite to capture his second title, even amid reports of reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz returning from his wrist injury.

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick recently explained why he’s picking Sinner to win the US Open even amid reports of Alcaraz storming back for the hard-court season.

“Sinner remains the clear favorite for the US Open, even if Alcaraz comes back,” the former World No. 1 said on his “Served” podcast.

“He [Alcaraz] needs practice,” the American continued. “It’s not like he returns and suddenly is back to his best form. We hope he recovers soon. It means a lot for this sport, and Sinner’s story is much better with Alcaraz.”

Jannik Sinner ‘Careful’ About Workload

In the lead-up to Flushing Meadows, Sinner is expected to play both the Canadian Open in Montreal (August 2–13) and the Cincinnati Open (August 8–23, 2026) as part of the ATP’s hard-court swing. While he is on the entry list for both ATP-1000 events, his team has hinted he may manage his workload to avoid over-fatigue.

Sinner similarly missed all the lead-up grass-court events ahead of Wimbledon, but didn’t miss a beat and comfortably won his second consecutive title at SW19. Per sources close to Sinner, the World No. 1 has been extremely careful about not overburdening himself after his infamous dehydration incidents at the Australian Open and French Open at the start of the year, leading to his mysterious hospital visits and medical checkups that raised alarms ahead of his Wimbledon title defense.

Perhaps Laila is helping him strike a healthy balance between work and play—even if it means skipping a few key events on the ATP calendar. Clearly, spending time with her has benefited his play on the court—as was evident at Wimbledon this month.