Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Steals The Show During Wimbledon Final

Laila Hasanovic, Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend, stole the show from the player’s box during the men’s singles Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Notably, Laila was seen wearing a spectacular diamond necklace, as shown in the photos below (h/t The Sun and X account ceci).

Several fans chimed in on Laila’s fashion choice.

“Oh honey she came with them diamondsssss.” “Gorgeous as always.” “She really showed up with the full sparkle package 😭💎✨” “She didn’t come to play she came to sparkle. Those diamonds are doing all the talking. Dripping in diamonds and serving looks.”

Jannik Sinner ‘Appreciates’ Support System

After dropping the first-set tiebreaker to Alexander Zverev, Sinner bounced back to win three consecutive sets, capturing his second straight Wimbledon title, his first major of the year and his fifth career Grand Slam.

The Italian credited his family and friends, including his girlfriend Laila, for being in his corner through ups and downs. Sinner infamously crashed out of both the Australian Open and French Open due to dehydration, causing many to worry about his ability to endure the English heat in July and triumph again at SW19. In fact, some rumors suggested that Sunday’s final was postponed by an hour to cater to Sinner.

“I appreciate the people I have around. I appreciate the understanding they have towards me. Because I know that I ask of them a lot,” Sinner said after his win.

“…Everyone has family at home and I always try to do my best when we are together.. for me the most important days are the off days when we have free. And the practice days. We put a lot of work in there.

“To celebrate this kind of feeling at least one more time again is amazing. For me Wimbledon has always been back in the day, the only tennis tournament I watched since I was 10, 11 years old. Now to win twice here it means the world to me.”

Jannik Sinner Wins Second Wimbledon

Interestingly, Sinner said he would have left SW19 happy even if he fell short of defeating Zverev in the final, citing the recent health issues that led to him undergoing a series of medical examinations in the lead-up to Wimbledon. That’s precisely why Sinner was not viewed as an overwhelming favorite to win the tournament despite the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, who has been sidelined since April with a wrist injury.

“I don’t think it’s relief to be honest. The only thing I’m very happy is that I’m trying to do my best every day,” Sinner said of winning his second straight Wimbledon title.

“Sometimes you have a tournament with a good outcome. Sometimes you just don’t have… there’s no failure if you don’t win a Grand Slam.

“It’s very very rare days. Now I have five in my whole life. We talk about five Grand Slams, but at the end of the day these are five days of so many other days. You just want to enjoy it. Today was a very tough day. If I lose, it’s still a great day.”

Sinner will now turn his attention to the US Open, where he lost to Alcaraz in last year’s final after winning the 2024 title at Flushing Meadows. The Italian is expected to play the ATP-1000 events at Montreal and Cincinnati ahead of the final major of the year.