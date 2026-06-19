Jannik Sinner Raises Alarm at Wimbledon Amid Recent Medical Tests

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has arrived earlier than his peers at Wimbledon after skipping all the post-Roland Garros events due to a medical issue.

The defending Wimbledon champion shared photos of himself practicing at the All England Tennis Club on Thursday ahead of his first-round match on either June 29 or 30. While not discernible from the photos below, Sinner has been wearing a medical device on his left arm since his practice session at Monte Carlo earlier this week.

According to Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, the medical device is a “glucose sensor that diabetics are often forced to wear, but in the case of the [Sinner], it’s part of the monitoring procedure decided after the tests at the San Raffaele Hospital.”

Sinner underwent two days of undisclosed tests at San Raffaele Hospital earlier this month, in the aftermath of his mid-match collapse against Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the French Open. Following his ouster from Roland Garros, Sinner said his “head was spinning,” and he had “no more energy” during his five-set loss to the Argentine.

Jannik Sinner Health Concerns

Sinner has dealt with several bouts of physical weakness this year, and his French Open collapse wasn’t an isolated incident. Notably, he suffered from severe dehydration and cramps during his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open earlier this year, when Sinner lost to the Serbian for the first time since 2023.

Following his “confidential tests” earlier this month, there was some speculation that Sinner was possibly dealing with diabetes or even a cardiac issue. Gazetta dello Sport put an end to some of those rumors earlier this week, explaining why Sinner was advised to wear a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) during his practice sessions.

“Doctors and his team want to understand how his blood sugar levels work and why, like in Paris, he’s completely out of energy,” wrote Italian reporter Federica Cocchi.

“From there, the doctors and nutritionists who follow him will intervene, if necessary, to adjust his diet and supplements, thus preventing the world number one’s energy reserves from suddenly running dry.”

Jannik Sinner Favored at Wimbledon

Earlier this month, Gazetta dello Sport reported that Sinner underwent “comprehensive investigations” to get to the root of his bouts with physical weaknesses.

“In-depth cardiac and metabolic tests are being discussed to rule out any pathology or deficit,” read the report, suggesting none of the possibilities were being ruled out.

His recent health scares notwithstanding, Jannik Sinner is an overwhelming -165 favorite to win the Men’s Singles title at Wimbledon on FanDuel. Sinner was previously neck-and-neck with two-time Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz before the Spaniard withdrew from the grass major with a wrist injury.

Sinner has yet to win a major this year, but has a singles record of 37-3, which includes title wins at Rome, Madrid, Monte-Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells. He was on pace to win his first French Open before his shocking second-round exit. Last year, he captured his first Wimbledon title after a win over his famed rival, Alcaraz, in the final.