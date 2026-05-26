Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Announces Career News Before French Open

Jannik Sinner enters the 2026 French Open on a 29-match win streak and the heavy favorite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires at the end.

With his biggest rival, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, out with a wrist injury, it’s difficult to imagine anyone stops Sinner from completing a career Grand Slam in Paris. After his victory at the Italian Open earlier this month, he became the second man to ever win all nine Masters 1000 titles since Novak Djokovic in 2018.

Sinner addressed burnout concerns before taking on Clement Tabur in the opening round in Paris. “I went to my parents’ place for a couple of days,” Sinner told reporters during his pre-tournament press conference. “I try to recover a bit. I am still trying to recover.”

“I’ll try to have a good balance now at the practice court, understanding when to push, and then hopefully be ready for the first-round match.”

“Very happy to be back here,” Sinner said of the French Open. “It’s a very special tournament since first time I have played here. I think also the excitement helps you find a bit more energy during the tournament.”

Fans will keep an eye out to see if Sinner’s girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, makes it to Paris to watch him compete. However, Hasanovic’s arrival is delayed to due to some personal news.

Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Is Expanding Her Personal Brand to Sweden

Hasanovic officially launched her self-tanner line, NRD55, just before Sinner won the Miami Open a few months ago. One day before the Sinner’s opening match, the Danish model announced the brand is expanding.

She posted through company’s official Instagram page, “Save the date! June 1st we’re officially shipping to Sweden. We can’t wait for you to get your hands on your products 🇸🇪.”

She called NRD55 “a project I’ve been quietly working on for a long time” during its launch. In a video, she says her favorite compliment is when someone says, “You’re glowing” because “it’s not how I look, but also how I feel… the way I take care of people around me, and how I choose to take care of myself.”

Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Is Not in Paris for His Opening Match

While Hasanovic was in France for the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival last week, the former pageant queen continues to bounce around Europe for work. She posted on her Instagram Stories on May 25, “was about to board my flight back to Copenhagen when my agent called saying I got booked for a job in Milan tomorrow. Never a dull moment.”

Sinner, of course, is the heavy favorite to go all the way to the final which is on June 7. So, Hasanovic has time to make her way to Paris to watch his historic run continue.