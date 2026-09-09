Jessica Pegula’s Parents Sit With Unexpected VIP Guest at US Open

Jessica Pegula takes on Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open on September 8. Pegula is 4-0 against Navarro, with her most recent win coming at the Cincinnati Open last month.

Pegula, who defeated Sorana Cirstea in straight sets in the fourth round, looks at ease in Flushing Meadows. The 32-year-old reached the US Open final in 2024, and the World No. 3 would love to win her maiden Grand Slam title in New York.

While Pegula resides in Boca Raton, Florida, with her husband Taylor Gahagen, the tennis star’s family is a pretty big deal in New York. Her parents, Terry and Kim Pegula, own the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres. The Pegula family is worth $11.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Navarro, Pegula’s opponent, is also a billionaire heiress. Her parents, Kelly and Ben Navarro, are worth $3.2 billion and own the Charleston and Cincinnati Open tournaments.

Pegula’s parents were at Arthur Ashe for her match against Cirstea, and fans were surprised by who joined them.

Jessica Pegula’s Parents, Terry and Kim Pegula, Sat With Ex-Bills GM Joe Schoen During the US Open

Fans were happy to see Terry and Kim sitting in the front row for their daughter’s fourth-round match, especially following Kim’s cardiac arrest in 2022.

However, they did not expect to see them sitting with New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Schoen, who served as the Bills’ assistant general manager from 2017 to 2022, left the franchise to take on the title role in the Meadowlands. At the time, former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll left to become the Giants’ new head coach. While the Giants fired Daboll last season, Schoen remains at the helm.

However, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the Pegulas and Schoen.

Jessica Pegula Insists Her Father Is ‘Super Blue-Collar’ Despite His Massive Fortune

While Terry made a splash at the 2024 US Open, arriving in his $100 million yacht, Pegula explained she didn’t grow up that rich.

“I’ve always tried to carry myself as just a normal person because that’s to me how I am,” Jessica told The Times. “I’m definitely aware that I was very privileged and had a lot of good opportunities, and I didn’t want to waste those.”

“My dad is super blue-collar,” she continued. “He grew up with nothing and built his way up, and that mindset was instilled in my family from a young age.”

With a $7,500 loan, Terry launched an independent oil and gas company that turned into the largest privately held oil and gas business after 30 years. He sold a large portion of the business to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion in 2010 and another portion for $1.75 billion in 2014.

“Some people get this image that it’s really easy for me because my dad is very wealthy, but that didn’t happen till I was 17 or 18,” Pegula noted.