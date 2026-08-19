Tennis Fans Celebrate Nick Kyrgios Suspension News: ‘Karma’

Nick Kyrgios had a lot to say when Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek tested positive for a pair of banned substances in 2024, calling for both stars to face the harshest of punishments.

Even after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) claimed Sinner bore “no fault or negligence” for testing positive for Clostebol, Kyrgios refused to accept that Sinner was innocent, constantly taking shots at the Italian for cheating the sport. He similarly attacked Swiatek, who tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine.

A little over two years later, Kyrgios has been provisionally banned after testing positive for cocaine at the Mallorca Championship in June.

Nick Kyrgios Suspended: ‘Karma’

Scores of tennis fans and analysts ripped Kyrgios after his suspension, highlighting that the Australian was always the loudest when it came to anti-doping policies.

“Nick Kyrgios is someone who has preached for a clean sport for a long time,” wrote Talking Tennis’ Fergus Gavin. “Has made nasty remarks to players hitting with those who have failed drugs tests in the past (Cruz Hewitt still only a junior at the time).

“He has now failed a drugs test himself and been suspended under the Anti Doping Programme. Ironic doesn’t begin to sum it up.”

Scott Barclay of Popcorn Tennis wrote: “Even the best movie script writers couldn’t have come up with a more on brand ending for Nick Kyrgios’ career than a ban due to a positive test for cocaine. There’s just so many layers to it, could write a dissertation on it all, honestly.”

Some fan reactions can be seen below:

“Karma [clown emoji],” wrote a Jannik Sinner superfan.

Nick Kyrgios Apologizes to Fans

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist issued a lengthy statement on social media.

“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram after news broke of his suspension on Tuesday.

“Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself. I’m not going to make excuses, but I do want to give some context about where I’ve been. The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally.

“My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined. I’ve always said that I didn’t choose tennis — tennis chose me. But letting go of something that has been my whole life is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face. At times I’ve felt helpless and alone … I’m sorry. I’ll do the work and come back better.”