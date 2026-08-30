Novak Djokovic Reveals Ongoing Health Concern Ahead of Pursuit of Historic 25th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic is preparing to chase a record 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open, but the 39-year-old enters the tournament with questions surrounding an ongoing health issue he says has bothered him for several years.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion struggled physically during his recent Cincinnati Open appearance, becoming ill and vomiting on court during his match against Thiago Agustin Tirante.

Djokovic later revealed that the problem was connected to an existing health condition, although he did not provide a diagnosis.

“It’s just a condition that I have, health-wise, that has been bothering me for the past couple of years,” Djokovic told reporters, according to the New York Post, adding that it causes “a lot of issues, especially when it is humid and it is hot.”

With Djokovic preparing to play best-of-five-set matches in New York, his physical condition has become one of the biggest questions surrounding his latest attempt to win a historic 25th major.

Novak Djokovic’s Health Admission Raises Questions Before US Open

Djokovic’s Cincinnati struggles caught the attention of former players and coaches.

Paul Annacone, a former professional player and current coach of American Taylor Fritz, questioned how the issue could affect Djokovic during two weeks of Grand Slam tennis.

“If it’s a chronic illness, what is it? And how’s that going to hold up over three out of five sets for two weeks?” Annacone told the New York Post.

Former player and longtime ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe was also struck by Djokovic’s condition in Cincinnati.

“He seemed quite sick,” McEnroe told the New York Post. “Maybe he had some sort of a virus, and anytime you play in the heat that would exacerbate that a ton.”

McEnroe still expects Djokovic to be “pretty dialed in for New York.” Night matches could also help him avoid some of the hottest conditions at the US Open.

The Cincinnati incident was not Djokovic’s only recent physical struggle. He also became ill during a five-set match against Joao Fonseca at the French Open.

Djokovic Says Early Cincinnati Exit Gave Him Valuable US Open Preparation

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Despite the disappointing result in Cincinnati, Djokovic found a benefit in leaving the tournament earlier than expected.

The loss gave him approximately two weeks to prepare specifically for the US Open.

“I don’t like early losses anywhere, to be honest, but it gave me time to be preparing for US Open in a most adequate way,” Djokovic said during his pre-tournament press conference. “I had actually two weeks to really train and get my body and mind into the right state, prepared for what’s coming up.”

Djokovic said he feels as prepared as possible, although he acknowledged that practice cannot completely replicate a Grand Slam match.

“So it remains to be seen,” Djokovic continued. “If you ask me if I’m prepared, I feel like I am, as best as I can be, but it’s different training and then getting out on the Arthur Ashe Stadium and playing best-of-five. You don’t normally play best-of-five in the practice sessions. Let’s see how it goes.”

His immediate goal is getting comfortably through the opening stages.

“The opening matches are always for me, particularly in the last few years, quite challenging,” Djokovic said. “So hopefully I can overcome the first hurdle and build from there.”

Novak Djokovic Has Found Grand Slam Success With Limited Preparation

Djokovic’s limited schedule is not necessarily new.

He has increasingly structured his season around Grand Slam tournaments as he has gotten older. He has played only 20 matches in 2026 and enters the US Open without a title this season.

However, he also entered the Australian Open and Wimbledon without playing traditional warm-up tournaments this year. Djokovic went on to reach the Australian Open final and Wimbledon semifinal.

He has also avoided grass-court warm-up events since 2018 while winning Wimbledon three times during that period.

Djokovic’s ability to perform at majors despite a lighter schedule will once again be tested in New York.

Djokovic will begin his US Open campaign against Mariano Navone as he attempts to become the first player to reach 25 Grand Slam singles championships.